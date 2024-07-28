Opening of Sea Cucumber Fishing Season

Press Release – July 26, 2024. In accordance with the Fisheries Resources (Sea Cucumber) Regulations under Statutory Instruments No. 67 of 2009 and 107 of 2022, the Fisheries Department hereby informs fisher folks with a valid commercial fishing license that the Sea Cucumber fishery will be open for fishing during the period of September 1st, 2024 to January 31, 2025, or when the catch quota is realized, whichever is first.

The sustainability and long-term viability of the Sea Cucumber fishery is of utmost importance to all, and therefore, fishers are required to adhere to the following regulations:

1. Only fishers with valid commercial Fishing Licenses are allowed to fish for Sea Cucumbers during the prescribed period.

2. Fishers are only allowed to fish for Sea Cucumbers in their authorized fishing areas; and as shown in their individual Fishing License cards.

3. Fishers are only permitted to harvest the Donkey Dong (Holothuria mexicana) Sea Cucumber.

4. All sea cucumber fished shall have a minimum size of 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in length when first taken out of the sea.

5. Sea Cucumbers shall only be landed at designated landing sites to be announced.

6. The following are the approved exporters and their contact information:

a. Rio Grande Fishermen Cooperative Society Limited (663-2223)

b. Rosendo Cassanova (653-5281)

c. Belize Ocean Catch Limited (610-1727)

d. Zhang Imports (620-8888)

7. Fishing vessel owners and/or vessel captains must maintain a Catch log record and must submit this data to the Fisheries Department at the end of each fishing trip.

8. All other Fisheries Regulations are applicable.

For any further information, kindly contact the Belize Fisheries Department at 224-4552 or 223-2187.