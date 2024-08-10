The Government of Belize Hosts a Two-Day National Enforcement Workshop for Belize’s Blue Space

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – August 2024 –

As part of strengthening governance, improved management, and enhanced monitoring of Belize’s coastal and marine resources under the Belize Blue Bonds initiative, the Government of Belize is coordinating the development of a National Enforcement and Conservation Monitoring Strategy and Action Plan for Belize’s blue space.



To support this effort, a two-day National Enforcement Workshop for Belize’s Blue Space commenced on August 6th, 2024. The workshop gathers key national stakeholders from government, non-government organizations, fisheries associations, and academia. The goal is to identify gaps, needs, and opportunities to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of fisheries enforcement and conservation monitoring. Participants will work together to pinpoint priority enforcement and monitoring strategies and actions, which will inform the development of the national strategy and action plan for Belize’s blue space.

The National Enforcement and Conservation Monitoring Strategy and Action Plan aims to strengthen fisheries enforcement and conservation monitoring in Belize’s blue space through a nationally coordinated approach. This approach will better inform decision making for the long-term protection of Belize’s marine and coastal resources while securing the livelihoods of all Belizeans. The strategy and action plan are expected to be completed by March 2025.

The development of the national strategy and action plan is led by the Fisheries Department and the Belize Coast Guard, key government entities responsible for enforcing fisheries and maritime laws in Belize. The workshop and the development of the national strategy are supported by the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit, the Belize Fund, and The Nature Conservancy.