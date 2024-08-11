UNFPA facilitates Capacity Building Sessions on Gender-based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) to establish a GBViE Mechanism in Belize

Press Release – Thursday August 8th, 2024 – UNFPA delivered capacity building sessions on Gender Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) to key organizations with the main objective to support the establishment of a GBViE mechanism in Belize. Officers from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Belize Institute of Search and Rescue Training (BISART), the Women and Family Support Department (WFS), the National Women’s Commission (NWC) and the Belize Red Cross, who lead in the national response in emergencies, benefitted from a one day capacity building session, tailored to their specific role in the national response mechanism. In addition to this, a youth webinar was organized to engage the youth population on how volunteerism and outreach activities can support the efforts in addressing GBV in emergencies.

The workshops, which were facilitated by Titian-Rose Whittle, Gender-Based Violence Specialist, UNFPA Sub-regional Office of the Caribbean, provided a comprehensive training on integrating GBViE, informed by lessons learnt during rapid assessment from Caribbean countries affected by Hurricane Beryl. The sessions highlighted the importance of a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach with an emphasis on a survivor-centered approach, a key principle of the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP). In addition to establishing a GBViE mechanism in Belize, the expected outcomes of this training included increased awareness and knowledge to respond with a comprehensive understanding on key considerations for GBV response in emergency settings and strengthened capacity to coordinate and lead the national GBV response in emergencies.

Whittle’s experience in the field and expertise provided the participants with practical tools to enhance their response to GBViE and included real life scenarios and case studies to ensure that participants could apply their training based on their respective roles. When asked about the importance of the workshops, Whittle stated that “These training sessions really came at a critical time. In the Caribbean region and Central America, we have had to deal with the impact of Hurricane Beryl. The work we do at UNFPA focuses on GBViE, an area often forgotten and left at the side. We are here to place it front and center. The idea of the training is to prepare our Gender-based Violence focal points and first responders, getting them ready to respond to an emergency. It’s also about sensitizing the Government to the heightened risk for GBViE situations.”

Over the course of this technical mission, 78 participants received invaluable information on tools and best practices on mainstreaming gender and gender-based violence in emergency settings. Ending GBV is one of the three transformative results in UNFPA’s Strategic Plan, 2022-2025. As the leading UN agency tasked with the mandate to eliminate GBV, UNFPA is committed to scaling up its humanitarian response and enhancing efforts to prevent and respond to GBV, especially in emergency settings.