New Blue Economy Innovations to Catapult Belize’s Nature-Based Economy

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – August 13, 2024 – The Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, in accordance with its Blue Investments strategic objective, is vigorously exploring new blue industries that can contribute to growing Belize’s Blue Economy in a manner that is sustainable and inclusive.
This weekend, Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, accompanied by H.E. Oscar Arnold, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico, and Ms. Nancy Marin, Industries Innovations Consultant, travelled to Hermosillo, Sonora, in Mexico, to visit an oyster pearl farm. The concept of a Pearls Oyster Farm as a potential new industry in Belize is the brainchild of Ms. Marin, who developed the proposal, which the Ministry welcomed.
The field visit is an integral part of the feasibility study, which seeks to identify learning opportunities, partnerships, and technical guidance on exploring the possibilities of oyster farming for pearls in Belize. Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, Hon. Andre Perez, invites all Belizeans to be innovative and creative in their ideas and concepts for the sustainable use of our blue space for the greater benefit of all.
Following up on its Plan Belize commitments, the Government of Belize is implementing its National Blue Economy Policy based on key principles of sustainable use of our blue space: innovation and inclusion. The Ministry has also embarked on a feasibility study exploring the possibilities of sea salt sequestration and production in Belize.

