World experts and government representatives meet on Ambergris Caye to discuss climate change adaptation

From August 12th through the 14th, experts and government representatives from Benin, Burundi, Fiji, Haiti, Grenada, Madagascar, Nepal, South Sudan, Suriname, and Belize convened in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye for a global forum on climate change. The forum aimed to share experiences on strengthening the alignment between National Adaptation Plans (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC). The NAP Global Network and the Government of Belize co-organized the event. Experts and government representatives from Switzerland and Canada collaborated to identify concrete actions for the issues affecting countries worldwide.

The alignment of NAPs, which aim to identify and address adaptation needs, and NDCs, a country’s climate pledges for meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, becomes particularly relevant this year as countries need to update their NDCs by early 2025. The Paris Agreement is an international climate change treaty signed in 2016, covering climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance. Participants also discussed how the NAP process can enhance the quality of adaptation information in NDC updates and incorporate gender equality and social inclusion considerations.

During the event’s opening, Minister of the Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Andre Perez, noted that Belize seeks to update its NDC or climate change pledges and meet the 2025 deadline. “As we face these realities, it is evident that vulnerable countries like ours must continue to align our NAPs and provide a framework for translating our NDCs and adaptation commitments into action and ensure the sustainability of Belize’s blue economy,” Perez said. He agreed with remarks from other colleagues that these efforts are not just about meeting international commitments but about creating a sustainable and resilient future for Belize. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez was also present during the opening ceremony and briefly shared that Ambergris Caye has plenty of learning opportunities. Nunez said his municipality is grateful to be part of the dialogue towards innovative solutions.

At the three-day forum, participants delved into how the NAP process can enhance the quality of adaptation information in NDC updates expected to be completed by 2025. “As countries need to update their climate change pledges, this will closely draw from their NAPs to inform these pledges provide a crucial opportunity to raise the importance and need for adaptation to cope with the urgent and growing impacts of the climate crisis,” said Anika Terton, NAP Global Network’s Senior Policy Advisor. She noted that communities worldwide face intensified climate disasters due to rising global temperatures, underlining the urgent need for action.

An example shared was the formation of powerful Hurricane Beryl in July of this year. According to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Category 5 storm tore through the Caribbean and became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic region.

As the impacts of the climate crisis intensify, additional governments like Belize and other country members participating in this global forum are including an adaptation component in their NDCs. The peer learning forum held on Ambergris Caye had support from Global Affairs Canada. An organization that strives to address challenges through peer-to-peer exchanges and highlights the benefits and opportunities of linking these adaptation-related planning processes.

The global event concluded on Wednesday, August 14th, leaving participants with invaluable learning experiences and inspiring memories. These included site visits to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and an introduction to San Pedro’s beach reclamation project in the Boca del Rio area. The forum participants learned about the beach restoration process. They participated in an activity where they planted native plants on the beach, highlighting the potential for positive change and inspiring hope for a sustainable future.