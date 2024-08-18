MBEDRM Meets with MPA Co-Managers to Strengthen Partnerships for a Thriving Blue Economy

Press Release – Belize City, August 16, 2024. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management (MBEDRM) recently convened a crucial meeting with the Co-managers of Belize’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). The session focused on evaluating the current status of the MPAs, discussing ongoing and upcoming projects, and addressing significant advancements and challenges. This gathering marks a vital step in the implementation of the newly established MPA Governance Framework and the recently signed co-management agreements. Under the leadership of the Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management and CEO Kennedy Carrillo, efforts to enhance the governance and management of Belize’s marine protected areas have been prioritized.

The meeting, chaired by CEO Carrillo and co-chaired by Mr. John M. Burgos, MBEDRM’s MPA Program and Conservation Lead, served as a platform for open dialogue and alignment of conservation objectives. The Government of Belize, through MBEDRM, reiterated its commitment to supporting the effective management of the MPAs. Notable contributions on strategic collaboration during this transitional period were made by Mr. Rigoberto Quintana, Fisheries Administrator, and Mrs. Alicia Nunez-Eck, representing the Fisheries Department under MBEDRM.

Participants included key Co-managers: Mr. Asad Magana, Executive Director of the Toledo Institute of Development and Environment (TIDE), managing the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve and Port Honduras Marine Reserve; Mrs. Elizabeth Muschamp-Avila, Executive Director of the Southern Environment Association (SEA), managing Gladden Spit and Silk Cayes Marine Reserve; Mr. Valdemar Andrade, Executive Director of Turneffe Atoll Sustainable Association (TASA), managing Turneffe Atoll; and Ms. Ralna Lewis, Assistant Country Manager for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), currently negotiating to become the Co-manager of South Water Caye Marine Reserve and Glover’s Reef Marine Reserve.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the co-management agreements 5 primary components: 1.) Enforcement; 2.) Research and Development Education; 3.) Tourism; 4.) community development and 5) sustainable financing. The meeting also highlighted new projects being developed and implemented, including the introduction of advanced technologies to enhance enforcement mechanisms, such as high-resolution long-range cameras, drones, and to increase the necessary human resources.

The protection of marine resources and ecosystems remains a top priority for MBEDRM and its NGO partners. Additionally, some Co-managers are investing in infrastructure development projects aimed at improving sustainable tourism programs, with the goal of increasing visitation rates and enhancing the overall tourism experience within their respective MPAs. Mr. Burgos, in collaboration with the Co-managers, will lead the efforts to access funding opportunities for these improvement projects and support the development of long-term financial sustainability plans for each MPA and its respective Co-manager. The collective resolve to strengthen partnerships, foster effective communication, and allocate resources for the improved management of the MPAs was strongly affirmed.

Minister Perez remains resolute in the Ministry’s dedication to working closely with each co-manager to secure benefits for their respective MPAs. In her closing remarks, CEO Carrillo emphasized that the development and growth of a robust and thriving Blue Economy in Belize is paramount and can only be achieved through the advancement and fulfillment of conservation goals.