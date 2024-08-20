The Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change hosts sustainable development through regional cooperation session

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – August 15, 2024 – Honorable Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, in collaboration with the Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD), held a successful session dedicated towards “Promoting Sustainable Development through Regional Cooperation.” The event took place at the auditorium of the Ministry’s Green Complex Building in the City of Belmopan.

Government officials were afforded a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and regional cooperation. Furthermore, the session was geared at deepening existing partnerships, identifying synergies for future collaboration with the CCAD’s member countries and other stakeholders as well as enabling the Ministry’s ability to better track and monitor tangible impacts of investments and sustainable development interventions. The CCAD has mobilized approximately $11 million USD to strengthen sustainable development initiatives throughout the region, with a notable focus on Belize spanning five key thematic areas: Environmental Quality, Seas and Biodiversity, Comprehensive Water Resource Management, Forest Restoration and Sustainable Landscapes, Environmental Quality, Climate Change, and Comprehensive Risk Management. Direct benefits are being extended to 20 protected areas, landscapes, and communities through capacity building, the enhancement of assessment methodologies to fortify data management systems, and assistance with livelihood activities. This collaborative effort is poised to pave the way for an additional $150 million USD worth of projects in the pipeline, promising further advancements and positive impacts for the region. Additionally, through the participation with CCAD, Belize is hosting the Regional Climate Action Transparency Hub, one of only three hubs in the world.

In his keynote remarks, Minister Habet emphasized the importance of stakeholder involvement in these initiatives being developed between the Government of Belize and CCAD. Also present was Mr. Jair Urriola Quiroz, Executive Secretary of CCAD, who presented on the overview of projects being developed and implemented in the region.

The event was an enriching experience, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas aimed at promoting sustainable development across the region.