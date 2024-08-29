GOB holds press conference to clarify land purchase for New Belmopan Hospital

After receiving public and media criticism, the Government of Belize issued an official statement on Monday, August 26th, to address concerns about purchasing two parcels of land valued at $6.9 million for a new hospital in Belmopan City. During a press conference, the Ministry of Health and Wellness clarified that the hospital’s location would be changed from the originally planned site, which the University of Belize offered for free, to a new location next to the Hector Silva Air Strip. The decision was made because the government found the University of Belize’s land offer inadequate.

The media briefing came following a demonstration in Belmopan on Friday, August 23rd, attended by dissatisfied Belizeans unhappy with the decision to spend millions of dollars on undeveloped acreage instead of using the free land offered by the University of Belize. Minister Kevin Bernard commented during the press conference, “The truth is that as far as the land acquisition for the site for the Belmopan Hospital is concerned, there is no smoking gun. There is nothing to hide.”

The Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) is Belize’s national secondary and tertiary care referral hospital but faces numerous challenges. Therefore, the government decided that a new modern hospital should be built in a more climate-resilient and central location to provide quality secondary and tertiary level healthcare to those from the southernmost and westernmost villages and towns. Belmopan was chosen as the optimal location due to its central position, higher ground for climate resiliency, and vicinity to the University of Belize, which provides an opportunity to support the university’s efforts in developing tertiary-level medical education in Belize. The government initially agreed to build a hospital on land acquired from the University of Belize. However, after a technical working group visited the proposed University of Belize land and assessed the needs required to construct the new hospital, they determined it was unsuitable. They cited reasons such as lack of access to care, including emergency care, and flood-prone terrain, which would cause significant delays and additional water and sewage services costs.

The project started on May 30th, 2023, when Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño signed a US$45-million development loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to construct a tertiary hospital in Belmopan. This agreement highlighted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting developing countries and small island developing states like Belize to overcome sustainable development and climate change challenges.

The signing ceremony last year was attended by Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness; Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment; Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Investment; and H.E. Haisam Diab. The planned project aimed to provide a new state-of-the-art medical facility, funded by the loan agreement, which is expected to benefit over 200,000 citizens and provide secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Additionally, it was planned to serve as the university hospital for the University of Belize’s Faculty of Medicine, supporting the growth and development of future medical professionals.

GOB stands by its decision to change the hospital’s location and the signing of the agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development, which aims to provide quality healthcare services to citizens and support the growth of medical education in Belize. Residents hope the Government of Belize will follow through on its plans and not make further changes.