Mayor Wally Nuñez represents Belize at the Puerto Rico Experience 2024

On Monday, August 26th, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez represented the Belize Mayors Association at the ‘Puerto Rico Experience 2024’ event in Puerto Rico. The event, which focused on enhancing municipal management capabilities, saw the exchange of experiences and sharing of knowledge with leaders from Latin American countries. Discussions ranged from innovative waste management strategies to effective community policing models. Over six hundred local and international leaders attended, demonstrating their commitment to applying the acquired knowledge to improve community services and contribute to a better future for their municipalities.

During the workshop, Mayor Nuñez addressed the audience, saying, “I am the mayor of San Pedro, a beautiful island in the east of Belize. As one of our colleagues mentioned, I am the youngest mayor in the country. However, I believe this should not underestimate anyone, as we have accomplished much in our town, San Pedro La Isla Bonita, and country. I am here representing the Association of Mayors, joined by the Mayor of Belmopan, Pablo Cawich. This event brings us together and provides valuable learning experiences. Nevertheless, we must always remember that our primary purpose is to serve our people and that we hold our positions because of them. I look forward to expanding my knowledge today to assist the municipality further. Thank you very much for your attention.”

The “Puerto Rico Experience 2024” provided a platform for collaborating with the public and private sectors and local governments. Mayor Nuñez participated in discussions with Mickey Espada, Commissioner of FLACMA for North America, Executive Director of CAMCAYCA, and Director of the Puerto Rico Experience. Espada played a crucial role in organizing the event, emphasizing its focus on the exchange of experiences and the future of local management. His active participation in the forum highlighted the importance of building strong connections between the public and private sectors in regional communities. This underscored the need for visionary leadership in addressing crucial issues affecting the cities of Latin America and the Caribbean.

During a media interview, Espada highlighted the importance of learning and collaboration in tackling shared challenges. These challenges, which ranged from climate change adaptation to urban planning, were at the forefront of the discussions at the event. He expressed optimism that participants gained new ideas and a positive perspective on the impact of working together among cities and regions. He emphasized the necessity of collaborating, sharing experiences, and reinforcing the dedication to sustainable development.

Residents of Ambergris Caye extend their heartfelt congratulations to Mayor Wally Nuñez for his exceptional representation of the Belize Mayor’s Association at the annual gathering.