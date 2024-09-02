Monday, September 2, 2024
Government

High Level Belizean Defence Leaders Discuss Strategy and Cooperation with US Counterparts

Share

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – August 28, 2024 – A high-level delegation of senior Belizean defence leaders led by the Minister of National Defence and Border Security, Hon. Florencio Marin Jr., returned to Belize this weekend after a series of meetings with US defense officials in the National Capital Region last week.
Accompanying Minister Marin was the Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral John Borland, Commander of the BDF, Brigadier General Asariel Loria, Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Elton Bennett and the Director General of National Security, Ambassador Oliver Del Cid.
Over the course of four days the delegation held discussions with key US government officials including Jana Nelson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere at the Pentagon and Ruben Lopez, Deputy Director of the Perry Center on matters of security cooperation, military training and education along with consultations focusing on the implementation of a National Security Strategy and conceptualization of a National Defence Strategy for Belize.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun