Monday, September 2, 2024
Government

Trafficking in Persons Leadership Summit

Share

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – Thursday, 29th August 2024, The Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) in partnership with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons (ATIPs) Council, of the Government of Belize, hosted a Trafficking in Persons Leadership Summit. This initiative is part of a CARSI grant project entitled “A TIPPING POINT 2.0″ awarded to HTI in September 2022. The Summit intended to strengthen best practices in Belize’s Anti-Trafficking efforts, and support collaboration and coordination across government ministries and departments. It was designed to allow for reflection on global best practices, as well as common pitfalls in responding to human trafficking.
The agenda included key topics such as: leadership best practices for governments on trafficking in persons; trafficking in persons and the Government of Belize; trafficking in persons in the Caribbean and Latin America; and best practices in working with victims of trafficking in persons. The day ended with leadership completing a joint SWOT analysis which resulted in the identification of key action items, moving forward.
The Commissioner of Police unequivocally reiterated the support of the Belize Police Department in the response to human trafficking. He emphasized that we must utilize our freedom to ensure the freedom of those that are imprisoned by the invisible shackles of human trafficking.
Representatives from key departments and ministries attended, including: The Office of Public Prosecutions, the Belize Police Department and the Anti-trafficking in Persons Police Unit, the Labour Department, the Ministry of National Defence, the Department of Local Government, and the Department of Human Services.
In an inspirational statement, CEO Adele Catzim-Sanchez of the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs exclaimed that “as we move forward, let us remember that our leadership will be judged not only by the policies we implement but by the lives we transform and the injustices we eradicate.”
The Government of Belize reconfirms its commitment to address trafficking in persons in Belize and forging formidable partnerships with organizations that are dedicated to the same.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun