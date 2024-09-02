Press Release – Belize City, Belize – Thursday, 29th August 2024, The Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) in partnership with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons (ATIPs) Council, of the Government of Belize, hosted a Trafficking in Persons Leadership Summit. This initiative is part of a CARSI grant project entitled “A TIPPING POINT 2.0″ awarded to HTI in September 2022. The Summit intended to strengthen best practices in Belize’s Anti-Trafficking efforts, and support collaboration and coordination across government ministries and departments. It was designed to allow for reflection on global best practices, as well as common pitfalls in responding to human trafficking.

The agenda included key topics such as: leadership best practices for governments on trafficking in persons; trafficking in persons and the Government of Belize; trafficking in persons in the Caribbean and Latin America; and best practices in working with victims of trafficking in persons. The day ended with leadership completing a joint SWOT analysis which resulted in the identification of key action items, moving forward.

The Commissioner of Police unequivocally reiterated the support of the Belize Police Department in the response to human trafficking. He emphasized that we must utilize our freedom to ensure the freedom of those that are imprisoned by the invisible shackles of human trafficking.

Representatives from key departments and ministries attended, including: The Office of Public Prosecutions, the Belize Police Department and the Anti-trafficking in Persons Police Unit, the Labour Department, the Ministry of National Defence, the Department of Local Government, and the Department of Human Services.

In an inspirational statement, CEO Adele Catzim-Sanchez of the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs exclaimed that “as we move forward, let us remember that our leadership will be judged not only by the policies we implement but by the lives we transform and the injustices we eradicate.”

The Government of Belize reconfirms its commitment to address trafficking in persons in Belize and forging formidable partnerships with organizations that are dedicated to the same.