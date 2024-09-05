San Mateo Area benefits from IDB Urban Development funds

On August 30th and 31st, during the Third High-Level Dialogue of the Regional Climate Change Platform of Finance and Economy Ministries in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Belize signed a funding agreement. This agreement aims to improve the country’s healthcare services and urban infrastructure, including San Pedro’s San Mateo Subdivision, which will benefit from upgrades to its street network, sewage and drainage infrastructure, public parks, and other essential services.

The funding contract was signed by Belize’s Prime Minister, Honorable John Briceño, and IDB Executive Vice President Jordan Schwartz. The agreement involves a US$10 million loan designated to improve infrastructure and urban services in Belize’s northern municipalities, including Ambergris Caye and the towns of Orange Walk and Corozal on the mainland. According to the agreement’s details, additional support for the programs will be provided, including a US$7 million IDB loan, a US$7 million loan from the Korean Infrastructure Development Co-Financing Facility for Latin America and the Caribbean, and a US$3.36 million IDB grant.

“These new agreements with the IDB are important steps in the Government’s plan to develop Belize. Investments in healthcare and urban development will not only enhance the quality of life of our citizens but also lead to a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Belize,” said Briceño.

During a visit to the San Mateo area, Briceño, IDB Executive Vice President Schwartz, and other officials expressed satisfaction with the development plans for this part of the island. “The IDB is proud to support Belize in improving the efficiency, quality, and access to health care services, as well as enhancing an infrastructure and urban development program,” said Schwartz. “This will boost tourism and economic growth.”

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez supported this initiative to continue bringing progress to the island community. Perez stated this was a collective effort between the central government and the San Pedro Town Council. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez mentioned that the San Mateo project will be the first to be financed by such an innovative approach to community development.

The plan to improve development in the San Mateo area was presented to residents of the subdivision in January of this year during a public meeting. Residents first looked at the different components that will be implemented to enhance the subdivision’s infrastructure and other necessary services. Some of these plans included the ongoing paving of certain main streets. The next phase will involve further improvement in road works, adding a drainage system, creating public areas, including better garbage management, enhanced access to utilities, and possibly building a second bridge connecting San Mateo with downtown San Pedro. The funding agreement signed with the IDB is now expected to support these plans.