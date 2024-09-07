Belize advances in integration of asylum-seekers

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – September 4, 2024 – Seven asylum-seekers in Belize have been granted Permanent Residency Cards, officially recognizing their legal status in the country. The residency cards were distributed on 2 September during an Amnesty Ceremony at the University of Belize Conference Center in Belmopan City, Cayo District.

Hon. John Briceño, The Prime Minister of Belize, Ms. Tanya Santos, the CEO of the Ministry of Immigration, Ms. Dayna Blades, the Director of the Nationality and Passports Department, Mr. Nikolai Zelaya, the Director of the Refugees Department, Jose Samaniego, UNHCR Regional Director for the Americas and Jose Egas, Representative for UNHCR’s Multi-Country Office covering Aruba, Belize, Cuba, Curacao, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, & Trinidad & Tobago and Myrat Myradov, Head of National Office attended the ceremony.

The Belize Amnesty Programme provided asylum seekers and irregular migrants with an alternative pathway to permanent residency. The registration phase concluded on 31 March 2023, resulting in 12,765 applications, including 737 applications under asylum seeker criteria. The Government is finalizing approvals and issuing permanent residency cards; close to 400 asylum seekers have received residency cards.

“UNHCR commends the Government of Belize for its regional leadership in addressing forced displacement and providing durable solutions. With their new permanent residency, asylumseekers—who viewed Belize as a place to rebuild their lives—can now fully integrate and contribute to the country’s vibrant and diverse society,” expressed Jose Samaniego, UNHCR Regional Director for the Americas.

UNHCR has partnered with the Government of Belize to support refugees and asylum-seekers since the 1980s. The Amnesty marks a significant step in protecting and stabilizing vulnerable populations.

UNHCR’s Regional Director for the Americas and UNHCR’s Multi-Country Office Representative are in Belize on a four-day visit that includes meetings with the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, CEO of the Ministry of Immigration, Director of Refugees Department, MIRPS National Technical Team, Diplomatic Corps, UNCT, Refugee organizations, and UNHCR partners.