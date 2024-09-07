IDB supports Urban Development Transformation and Efficiency in Healthcare Services in Belize

Press Release – San Pedro, Belize – September 2, 2024 – The Executive Vice President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Jordan Schwartz, and the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, signed loan contracts and related non-reimbursable grant agreements to finance two new programs aimed at enhancing healthcare services and promoting sustainable urban development in Belize, respectively. The signing took place on Friday, 30th August 2024, during the Third High-Level Dialogue of the Regional Climate Change Platform of Finance and Economy Ministries in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

“The IDB is proud to support Belize in two critical sectors, improving the efficiency, quality, and access of health care services and enhancing an infrastructure and urban development program that will boost tourism and economic growth,” Jordan Schwartz said.

Belize’s Prime Minister, the Hon. John Briceño, said, “These new agreements with the IDB are important steps in the Government’s plan to develop Belize. Investments in healthcare and urban development will not only enhance the quality of life of our citizens but also lead to a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Belize.”

The US$10 million sustainable urban development loan program will improve access to urban services and enhance infrastructure in the northern municipalities, benefiting an estimated 40,000 residents in Orange Walk, Corozal, and San Pedro. Additionally, the program will benefit from US$2.5 million of non-reimbursable resources to further support these efforts.

The health loan program, totalling US$17.36 million, includes a $7 million loan from the IDB and a $7 million loan from the Korean Infrastructure Development Co-Financing Facility for Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as $3.36 million of non-reimbursable financing from the IDB Grant Migration Facility. The program will benefit approximately 300,000 people, including 37,000 migrants and 42,000 indigenous people. It focuses on strengthening the Primary Healthcare model, with special attention to reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and child health, non-communicable diseases, accident and emergency services, and surgeries. It also incorporates a gender perspective, addressing the needs of women experiencing violence and individuals with mental health conditions.

These initiatives underscore the IDB’s commitment to fostering inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development in Belize, with the goal of improving lives across the nation.

The programs signed in the ceremony on Friday were approved by the IDB Board of Directors in May and June 2024 and by the National Assembly of Belize in July 2024.

About the IDB

