DFC and NIME Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Empower Women Entrepreneurs and Drive Economic Growth in Belize

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – Sept 11, 2024 – The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Belize International Network for Women in Business (NIME) are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in their joint efforts to empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic growth in Belize. This strategic partnership aims to foster collaboration and support for the growth and development of women-owned businesses in Belize. It also signifies a major step towards DFC’s goal of positioning itself as the “Bank for Women”.

This collaboration outlines the mutual strategic goals shared between DFC and NIME Belize, which is to support the development of women-led and women-owned businesses in Belize. The scope of the partnership includes DFC providing financial resources and business development support to NIME members. Working together, both organizations strive to break barriers, promote inclusivity, create lasting positive impacts for women-owned businesses in Belize and foster economic growth.

We are excited to announce DFC’s partnership with the Belize International Network for Women in Business (NIME), which strengthens our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. This collaboration allows us to provide critical resources, financial literacy, and mentorship to help women-led businesses thrive. Together, we are breaking barriers, promoting gender equality, and fostering sustainable growth for women entrepreneurs, ultimately contributing to Belize’s economic development and resilience.

At DFC, we are proud to partner with NIME to support the growth and success of women-led businesses in Belize. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive inclusive and resilient economic development through innovative financial solutions. By providing the necessary tools and support to women entrepreneurs, we aim to create lasting, positive impacts in both their personal and professional lives, contributing to a more equitable and prosperous Belize.

”At NIME, our aim is to continue to establish synergies with institutions like DFC who understand the importance of investment in women-owned businesses and the support needed for our women entrepreneurs at the micro, small and medium levels. Via this partnership, NIME is confident that it can continue to support over 200 members throughout Belize who continue to play a greater role in women economic empowerment”. Both organizations are committed to breaking barriers, promoting inclusivity, and creating lasting positive impacts on women-owned businesses in Belize. Through this partnership, DFC and NIME will continue to champion women’s economic empowerment and build a stronger business ecosystem that benefits the entire country.