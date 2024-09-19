PM’s State of the Nation address unveils tax breaks for middle class

On Tuesday, September 17th, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño delivered his first State of the Nation address in the Capital City of Belmopan. The Prime Minister shared with Belizeans that the country’s state is strong, and the gross domestic product has significantly increased, along with a robust tourism industry and a low unemployment rate. Among other important topics discussed, the highlight of his speech to many was the announcement of a break in income tax for wage earners making up to BZ$29,000 annually.

The income tax exemption threshold increase from BZ$20,000 to BZ$29,000 is expected to benefit almost 3,000 workers, who will take more money home. Prime Minister Briceño stated that the Cabinet has approved this tax break, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025. “Altogether, by these income tax deduction adjustments, over BZ$3.3 million more will be placed directly into employees’ pockets. This is an average of almost BZ$1,000 increase in net take-home pay to these hard-working Belizeans,” said Briceño. The tax break will also benefit small businesses, farmers, and even new homeowners. Briceño said that his government will be making access financing more affordable. “As we ring in the new year, the government will pass legislation that all mortgages, assignments, and cancellation of mortgages for less than BZ$100,00 will be exempt from stamp duty,” he said. Briceño denied that these tax breaks are a platform for playing politics since general elections are set for 2025. He said that the reforms are a reflection of enhanced revenue.

Briceño stated that 216,970 Belizeans are currently benefiting from the National Health Insurance program, which offers affordable access to primary healthcare services throughout the country. In the education sector, he mentioned that over 22,000 individuals have received some form of education grant, along with an increase in licensed school teachers.

His short address also touched on other topics of national interest. Briceño informed the nation that the gross domestic production as of the end of 2023 surpassed BZ$6 billion. He says this is the highest level in the country’s history. He added that this number increased by another 10% in the first quarter of this year. While in the tourism sector, his report said that in the first half of 2024, overnight arrivals surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 15%. “This marks an increase of 26.5% compared to last year,” Briceño noted. As a result, he said there have never been so many jobs available and the minimum wage so high. As such, the unemployment rate has decreased, as Briceño emphasized that plenty of jobs are available for those who want to work.

He briefly spoke about citizen safety, suggesting that constitutional protections sometimes benefit criminals. “Citizen safety, for example, constantly tests our mettle because the same Constitution that guarantees our liberties can, at times, provide armor for disturbers of the peace,” Briceño said. He sounded hopeful for safer communities and claimed a moral high ground. “Among the community of nations, Belize pitches in the big leagues of moral statecraft,” he noted. The prime minister ended his address by wishing all Belizeans a happy Independence Day on September 21st. He reminded the nation that his government will continue working for a better Belize.

Briceño’s speech was criticized by the Leader of the Opposition, the Honourable Dr. Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow. He described the address as misleading, stating that only a small group of Belizeans have been benefiting. In a press conference on Wednesday, September 18th, Barrow gave a few examples of significant flaws in the Ministries of Health, Finance, and Home Affairs. He denounced corruption in the recent acquisition of a piece of land for the Belmopan University Hospital and issues in the education sector. Barrow also said that citizen safety is in jeopardy, claiming that crime is high due to the ineffective function of law enforcement. He blamed these allegations and others on the failure of the Briceño administration. Barrow stated that Belizeans would have better services and opportunities under his administration. He said that his team will do what is best for the country, not just for small groups of citizens, but for every person across the country.

Prime Minister Briceño was aware of Barrow’s planned response and said his address to the nation was without political purposes. He mentioned that there would be additional speeches during Independence Day and invited the Opposition to join in the celebrations as Belizeans without politicizing this important day for all Belizeans.