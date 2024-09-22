UNDP selects new Deputy Resident Representative for Belize

On September 9, 2024, Michael Lund took on the role of Deputy Resident Representative (DRR) for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Belize. The appointment ceremony was held in Belmopan City, Cayo District. With over two decades of experience in international development, Mr. Lund brings extensive expertise in policy formulation, crisis prevention and recovery, governance, trade, and political affairs to his new role. His previous leadership roles include serving as the President of the Global United Nations Development Program, United Nations Population Fund, United Nations Office for Project Services, and United Nations Women Staff Association. He has overseen one hundred and seven local staff committees worldwide.

Before his appointment, Lund worked as a Policy Specialist for the Crisis and Fragility, Policy, and Engagement Team at the UNDP Crisis Bureau, focusing on developmental aspects, peacekeeping, political affairs, and innovation within crises. His earlier professional responsibilities included positions at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Copenhagen. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in political science from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and an International Business Baccalaureate from the Copenhagen Business School. He is a Danish national and a father of two, and he has been involved in volunteer work as a youth football coach. He is now dedicated to serving the people and Government of Belize in his new capacity.

The UNDP remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing poverty, inequality, and climate change by collaborating with experts and partners in a hundred and seventy countries. The organization’s mission is deeply rooted in nurturing sustainable solutions for individuals and the environment, with the primary goal of eradicating poverty and reducing inequalities. As the UN’s development agency, UNDP plays a crucial role in assisting countries in achieving sustainable development goals. Authorized to operate in Belize under a Standard Basic Assistance Agreement since 1982, UNDP has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the region.