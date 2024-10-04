Belize’s Foreign Affairs Minister fails to highlight issues in the Sarstoon area during UN speech

For the first time in his political career, the Honorable Francis Fonseca addressed the General Debate of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Saturday, September 28th, as Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. In his 21-minute speech, Fonseca discussed several topics, including advocating for climate justice and Belize’s ties with other economies like the United States. However, many in Belize were waiting for Fonseca to address the ongoing issues at the Sarstoon River with the Guatemalan Navy. Instead, he referred to Guatemala’s president Bernardo Arevalo’s statement on settling the territorial dispute with Belize at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without highlighting the daily struggles at the southernmost border with that country.

President Arevalo expressed his desire to settle the territorial dispute peacefully and trusted the ICJ process. Fonseca noted that Belize is committed to settling Guatemala’s territorial, insular, and maritime claim on the Jewel. “We welcome Guatemala’s president’s statement committing to respecting and abiding by the ruling of the International Court of Justice,” said Fonseca. “At the political level, we actively engage with Guatemala to strengthen our bilateral relationship. A definitive solution will bring greater opportunities for both countries in trade, investment, and cooperation.”

The Belize Territorial Volunteers, highlighting the issues with the Guatemalan Navy in the Sarstoon area, expressed dissatisfaction with Fonseca’s speech. They noted in their press release their disappointment as they believed it was a crucial opportunity to bring global attention to the ongoing injustices faced by Belizeans in the Sarstoon area. “The world was eagerly awaiting an update on this matter, but the current minister failed to seize this chance. Instead of addressing the alarming situation where the Guatemalan Armed Forces are assaulting Belizeans, he chose silence, neglecting his duty to inform and advocate for our people,” the press release noted.

Former Belizean foreign ministers have always mentioned the border difficulties. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington and current Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño have called for a Sarstoon Protocol. This is because the Guatemalan Navy continues to exercise sovereignty over the Sarstoon River, when, as per the 1859 boundary treaty signed between Guatemala and Great Britain, Belize has rights to half of the river.

In past years, the previous Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eamon Courtenay, denounced the Guatemalan military at his UN speech when they illegally entered Belizean waters and unlawfully removed Belizean flags from Belize’s soil. He also called out the reported Deforestation, cattle ranching, and cultivation of illegal drugs by Guatemalans in remote and protected areas of Belize. Courtenay added that these activities are contrary to international law and good neighborliness. He also called on the importance of concluding a Sarstoon protocol to avoid unnecessary incidents.

Fonseca has not responded to these critics but has said on previous occasions that the solution is through the ICJ. The Belize-Guatemala case is awaiting the start of its oral hearings sometime in 2025. The legal matter is expected to take a couple more years before the ICJ can decide whether Guatemala has rights over Belize. The ICJ’s verdict cannot be appealed.