Enforcement of the Environmental Protection (Pollution from Plastic) Regulations

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – October 7, 2024. The Department of the Environment (DOE), under the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, is actively working to combat plastic pollution by enforcing Statutory Instrument No. 17 of the 2022 Environmental Protection (Pollution from Plastic) Regulations.

The Regulations aim to phase out of specific single-use plastic products and replace them with environmentally friendly alternative products that meet the Belize Standards for Biodegradable Products. The regulated items encompass single-use plastics and Styrofoam products, including food plates, clamshell containers, cups, lids, straws, cutlery, and commonly used plastic bags (often referred to as T-shirt bags). The DOE has become aware that there are several brands of items on the market that are not approved or permitted.

To ensure compliance with these regulations and to support the DOE’s mission to reduce plastic pollution, inspections/investigations will be conducted at random locations across the country. These inspections/investigations aim to verify that only registered and permitted products are available on the market.

The DOE hereby reminds the public that it is an offence to import, manufacture, sell, or possess these products. Anyone who is caught violating the provisions of Statutory Instrument No. 17 of 2022 will be prosecuted.

The DOE requests the cooperation of all businesses during this process. Please be assured that our officers will carry official government identification during their visits.