Golf carts brought to the island without proper clearance impounded

Eighteen golf carts were brought to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, without the required permits. The San Pedro Traffic Department, in collaboration with the office of Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, intercepted them at the barging marina. The vehicles were taken to a holding area for further inspection. Eight of the golf carts have been removed from San Pedro, and fines will be issued to those liable for the illegal importation of vehicles to the island.

The unauthorized vehicles were discovered on Thursday, October 3rd. No details about the people involved or the fine amounts following the impounding have been revealed. Area Representative Perez’s office is working on this matter and monitoring vehicle importation to San Pedro. They remind the public that a permit must be obtained before transporting a vehicle (golf cart or car) to San Pedro. Failure to do so will result in the confiscation of the vehicle and fines. The remaining ten impounded golf carts are being processed and could be transported back to the mainland. The owners must then apply for a permit to transport them back to San Pedro. Perez noted that his office has zero tolerance and is looking into certain golf cart companies that appear to have acquired new vehicles. Those without proper documentation will be impounded.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez confirmed that the golf carts were impounded because they lacked the proper documentation. He added that the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), with the assistance of the traffic department, has conducted raids to deter this practice, particularly by rentals. A fine of $100 per cart without a permit is usually issued. The local administration is looking to increase this penalty to deter future offenders.

Residents and stakeholders are expected to abide by the regulations set by the island authorities. These regulations are in place to monitor the number of vehicles in San Pedro and avoid saturation on the streets. Over the years, traffic congestion on the island has become unbearable, and proper screening of vehicles imported is one way to control it. Anyone planning to acquire a vehicle or golf cart is advised to apply at the SPTC transport offices first and only purchase the vehicle when a permit has been granted.