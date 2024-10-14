Monday, October 14, 2024
Belize Hosts the Strategic Alliances International Partners Conference

Press Release, Placencia, October 10, 2024. The Government of Belize is hosted the Strategic Alliances International Partners Conference under the theme “Unlocking Climate Finance and Disaster Risk Financing for Sustainable Development.” The event was opened this morning by Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, and featured remarks by Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Education, Culture, Science and Technology, and H.E. Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. It aims to strengthen dialogue with Belize’s development partners and enhance collaboration on initiatives for sustainable growth.

Organised by the International Cooperation Council (ICC) within the MFAFT, alongside the Ministry of Economic Development, the conference underscores Belize’s priorities in Climate Finance and Disaster Risk Financing, in line with Strategic Objective 5 of the Medium-Term Development Strategy: “Protection of the Environment.” It will serve as a platform for engaging international partners in exploring innovative approaches to finance climate initiatives and bolster the country’s resilience to environmental challenges.
The two-day event also features key panel discussions on topics such as non-conventional climate financing strategies, leveraging international climate finance, building national capacity to access funds, and fostering opportunities for collaborative partnerships.

