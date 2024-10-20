Government of Belize and CARICOM Development Fund Celebrate Successful Agricultural Initiative

Press Release, Belmopan, October 18, 2024. The Government of Belize (GOB), through the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise, in partnership with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project and the Covered Structures, Support to Small and Disadvantaged Farmers Project.

The Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project aims to expand the honey production subsector in Belize, targeting women and marginalized youths. This project will contribute to economically empowering vulnerable rural populations while promoting sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation. Key activities include capacity building for one hundred fifty (150) new and existing beekeepers, promotion of good beekeeping practices, provision of equipment for one hundred ten (110) new farmers, increase in national production and productivity of beekeeping, and improvement in the quality of honey and honey products through the promotion of standards and good operating practices.

The Covered Structures, Support to Small and Disadvantaged Farmers Project aims to increase the volume of vegetables produced under covered structures, improve production efficiency, and increase farmers’ incomes. The project was accomplished by investing in thirty-six (36) covered structures, thirty-six (36) irrigation systems and water tanks, and the training of sixty (60) farmers and thirty (30) extension officers in the establishment, installation, management, and maintenance of covered structures and irrigation systems. Through this Covered Structure Project, the Government of Belize is helping farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change and support increased crop production and productivity.

The Government of Belize remains committed to supporting the growth of the agricultural sector and promoting food security in Belize. These successful initiatives demonstrate the potential for further development and innovation in the country’s agricultural landscape.