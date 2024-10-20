Sunday, October 20, 2024
Government

Government of Belize and CARICOM Development Fund Celebrate Successful Agricultural Initiative

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, October 18, 2024. The Government of Belize (GOB), through the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise, in partnership with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project and the Covered Structures, Support to Small and Disadvantaged Farmers Project.
The Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project aims to expand the honey production subsector in Belize, targeting women and marginalized youths. This project will contribute to economically empowering vulnerable rural populations while promoting sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation. Key activities include capacity building for one hundred fifty (150) new and existing beekeepers, promotion of good beekeeping practices, provision of equipment for one hundred ten (110) new farmers, increase in national production and productivity of beekeeping, and improvement in the quality of honey and honey products through the promotion of standards and good operating practices.
The Covered Structures, Support to Small and Disadvantaged Farmers Project aims to increase the volume of vegetables produced under covered structures, improve production efficiency, and increase farmers’ incomes. The project was accomplished by investing in thirty-six (36) covered structures, thirty-six (36) irrigation systems and water tanks, and the training of sixty (60) farmers and thirty (30) extension officers in the establishment, installation, management, and maintenance of covered structures and irrigation systems. Through this Covered Structure Project, the Government of Belize is helping farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change and support increased crop production and productivity.
The Government of Belize remains committed to supporting the growth of the agricultural sector and promoting food security in Belize. These successful initiatives demonstrate the potential for further development and innovation in the country’s agricultural landscape.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun