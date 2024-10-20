Sunday, October 20, 2024
Government

Government of Belize Discusses the Swing Bridge Replacement Project with JICA

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, October 17, 2024. The Ministry of Economic Development (MED) and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), welcomed the JICA Survey Team (JST) during a press conference to discuss the Swing Bridge Replacement Project on October 16.
The JST will assess local needs and develop a project concept, which will then be discussed with the Government of Japan to confirm the feasibility of implementing the project under Japan’s Grant Aid.
The purpose of this project is to strengthen the resilience of infrastructure against disasters by replacing the Swing Bridge, situated at the river mouth in Belize City, which is highly susceptible to flood risks.
The Government of Belize welcomes the JICA team to the country and anticipates this opportunity to build both economic and climate change resiliency, and to improve the quality of life for Belizeans.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun