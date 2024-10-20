Government of Belize Discusses the Swing Bridge Replacement Project with JICA

Press Release, Belmopan, October 17, 2024. The Ministry of Economic Development (MED) and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), welcomed the JICA Survey Team (JST) during a press conference to discuss the Swing Bridge Replacement Project on October 16.

The JST will assess local needs and develop a project concept, which will then be discussed with the Government of Japan to confirm the feasibility of implementing the project under Japan’s Grant Aid.

The purpose of this project is to strengthen the resilience of infrastructure against disasters by replacing the Swing Bridge, situated at the river mouth in Belize City, which is highly susceptible to flood risks.

The Government of Belize welcomes the JICA team to the country and anticipates this opportunity to build both economic and climate change resiliency, and to improve the quality of life for Belizeans.