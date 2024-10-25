Alma Pinelo participates in Defense Conference in Argentina

Lieutenant Commander and Acting Vice Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG), Alma Pinelo, affectionately known as Almita when home in San Pedro Town, joined the Belize delegation that attended the XVI Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, which took place in Mendoza, Argentina, from October 13 to 16. The delegation was led by Belize’s Minister of National Defense and Border Security, Honorable Florencio Marin Jr., and included Minister of State Honorable Oscar Mira and Colonel Anthony Velasquez, Deputy Commander of the Belize Defense Force (BDF).

The annual event promotes the exchange of experiences among defense ministers from across the Americas and aims to develop joint strategies for addressing everyday challenges. These challenges include combating organized crime, addressing climate change, safeguarding cyberspace, and managing the role of artificial intelligence in defense. Delegations from 23 countries also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on regional security, peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief efforts, and mutual support.

The presence of BCG Acting Vice Commandant Pinelo highlighted Belize’s commitment to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, which was adopted in October 2000. According to Belize’s Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, this resolution promotes the active participation of women in the Belizean armed forces.

Pinelo has had an outstanding military career and continues to serve as a prominent role model for women in the armed forces. Growing up near the sea in San Pedro Town, she developed a deep love for the environment. While studying Natural Sciences at St. John’s Junior College in Belize City, Pinelo had the opportunity to participate in the officer selection board for the Belize Defence Force (BDF), where she was successfully chosen at the end of the tryouts.

As a BDF cadet, she received military training abroad at the United States Naval Academy and continued her education at an American service academy. After graduating from the US Coast Guard Academy in 2013, she returned to Belize with the rank of Lieutenant, becoming the only female officer in the BCG. From that point, Pinelo began to climb the ranks, participating in training programs in countries such as Mexico and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Pinelo expresses her privilege in having opportunities and responsibilities in a field that men primarily dominate. She encourages girls from the islands across the country to pursue their dreams and consider joining the military in Belize if that is their aspiration. The successful military woman from the island emphasizes that everything is possible and that there are no significant obstacles if individuals believe in themselves and work hard, guided by faith and commitment to achieve their goals.