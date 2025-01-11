The Revision of the Supreme Court Civil Procedure Rules 2025

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – January 3, 2025 – Chief Justice, Honourable Mde. Louise Esther Blenman, is pleased to announce the issuance of the Senior Courts of Belize Civil Procedure Rules 2025 (CPR 2025) published on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The revised CPR 2025 represents the first revision of the Supreme Court Civil Procedure Rules in twenty years, since April 4, 2005. The Senior Courts of Belize Civil Procedure Rules 2025 modernise and streamline procedures to align with regional standards, including decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), and enhance the efficiency of Belize’s judicial system. These revisions were spearheaded by the Civil Procedure Rules Revision Committee, established on November 8, 2023, under the direction of the Honourable Chief Justice, and supported by the Civil Procedure Rules Advisory Committee.

The Senior Courts of Belize Civil Procedure Rules 2025 are a key component of the Senior Courts of Belize’s Three-Year Strategic Plan for judiciary-led transformation and effective practice of law in Belize. The Senior Courts of Belize Civil Procedure Rules 2025 underscores the collective effort by stakeholders, including the Judges of the Senior Courts of Belize and attorneys at law at the public and private bar, to create a more accessible, efficient, and transparent judicial framework. They were ably supported by the Civil Procedure Rules Advisory Committee.

The Senior Courts of Belize Civil Procedure Rules 2025 represent a significant step toward improving the efficiency and fairness of the justice system, which can lead to more timely and effective outcomes, resulting in reduced backlogs.

The Judicial Education Institute of the Senior Courts of Belize will provide sensitisation training on the Civil Procedure Rules 2025 on Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24, 2025. The sensitisation training will further equip legal practitioners, judiciary members, and other stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the new rules and their application.