Saturday, January 11, 2025
Government

U.S. Ambassador to Belize Michelle Kwan ends term

Michelle Kwan

Share

Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater and the United States of America (U.S.) Ambassador to Belize has completed her term, indicating a significant shift in U.S. diplomatic relations in the region. The Senate confirmed her appointment on September 29, 2022, and she began her role on October 22, 2022. During her time in office, Kwan focused on enhancing the relationship between Belize and the U.S. by addressing economic issues and collaborating on recovery efforts from the pandemic.

Michelle Kwan

Kwan’s appointment was significant not only because of her sports achievements as one of the top figure skaters in U.S. history but also because of her commitment to public service and diplomacy. Her previous roles included public diplomacy and youth outreach, which equipped her for the ambassador position. While serving as ambassador, Kwan emphasized Belize’s cultural diversity and worked to strengthen the relationships between the two countries.
Following Kwan’s departure, David Hodge was appointed as the new Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Belize. This appointment is part of a broader strategy to maintain diplomatic engagement in Central America. Hodge will oversee the embassy’s operations and continue to build relationships with Belizean leaders and local organizations. He is expected to assume his new role in Belmopan in mid-January 2025.

David Hodge

Hodge has been part of the diplomatic corps for the past thirty years, with his most recent position being the U.S. Consul General in São Paulo, Brazil. He has served in various roles throughout his career, including Cultural Attaché and Environment, Science, and Technology Attaché. His assignments have taken him to several countries, including Brazil, Panama, Thailand, Peru, and Argentina. Additionally, he has served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Guatemala.
Kwan expressed her pride in her service and thanked those who allowed her to represent the United States. She noted her desire to positively impact Belize while in her position. This transition marks a new phase for Kwan and U.S.-Belize relations as Hodge takes on his new role.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun