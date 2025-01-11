U.S. Ambassador to Belize Michelle Kwan ends term

Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater and the United States of America (U.S.) Ambassador to Belize has completed her term, indicating a significant shift in U.S. diplomatic relations in the region. The Senate confirmed her appointment on September 29, 2022, and she began her role on October 22, 2022. During her time in office, Kwan focused on enhancing the relationship between Belize and the U.S. by addressing economic issues and collaborating on recovery efforts from the pandemic.

Kwan’s appointment was significant not only because of her sports achievements as one of the top figure skaters in U.S. history but also because of her commitment to public service and diplomacy. Her previous roles included public diplomacy and youth outreach, which equipped her for the ambassador position. While serving as ambassador, Kwan emphasized Belize’s cultural diversity and worked to strengthen the relationships between the two countries.

Following Kwan’s departure, David Hodge was appointed as the new Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Belize. This appointment is part of a broader strategy to maintain diplomatic engagement in Central America. Hodge will oversee the embassy’s operations and continue to build relationships with Belizean leaders and local organizations. He is expected to assume his new role in Belmopan in mid-January 2025.

Hodge has been part of the diplomatic corps for the past thirty years, with his most recent position being the U.S. Consul General in São Paulo, Brazil. He has served in various roles throughout his career, including Cultural Attaché and Environment, Science, and Technology Attaché. His assignments have taken him to several countries, including Brazil, Panama, Thailand, Peru, and Argentina. Additionally, he has served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Guatemala.

Kwan expressed her pride in her service and thanked those who allowed her to represent the United States. She noted her desire to positively impact Belize while in her position. This transition marks a new phase for Kwan and U.S.-Belize relations as Hodge takes on his new role.