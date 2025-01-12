The Senior Courts of Belize Announce the Issuance of the First Ever Sentencing Guidelines

Press Release – Belize City, Belize — The Honourable Chief Justice, Mde Louise Esther Blenman, announces the issuance of the first-ever Sentencing Guidelines for Belize, a landmark accomplishment that was published in the Gazette on Thursday, January 2, 2025. This marks the first time in Belize’s history that comprehensive Sentencing Guidelines have been issued, representing a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the criminal justice system.

The Sentencing Guidelines were developed as part of the Senior Courts of Belize’s Three-Year Strategic Plan, aligning with the recommendations of the CCJ Academy for Law’s Needham’s Point Declaration on Criminal Justice Reform and the Criminal Justice Board. These sentencing guidelines, when implemented, will promote consistency, transparency, and fairness in sentencing practices across the criminal justice system.

The Sentencing Guidelines were developed as a result of a collaborative effort by the Sentencing Guidelines Committee, established on December 4, 2023, in the Office of the Chief Justice and the Sentencing Guidelines Advisory Committee. The Hon. Chief Justice led this initiative with the able support consisting of the Judges of the Senior Courts of Belize, Registrars, Magistrates, judicial assistants, and attorneys at law from both the public and private bar. The Sentencing Guidelines Advisory Committee comprises distinguished Commonwealth jurists with vast experience in crafting sentencing guidelines.

The introduction of Sentencing Guidelines reflects the commitment to modernizing the criminal justice system in Belize. It underscores the Senior Courts of Belize’s dedication to providing clear and structured guidance to sentencing to judicial officers, magistrates, and attorneys-at-law aimed at reducing disparities and enhancing the administration of criminal justice.

The Honourable Chief Justice expresses sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this significant milestone, including the Sentencing Guidelines Committee, the Sentencing Guidelines Advisory Committee, and the wider legal community.