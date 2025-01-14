United States Embassy Donates Vehicles to Law Enforcement Agencies for Border Security

Joint Press Release, Belmopan, Belize January 10, 2025 – The U.S. Embassy, through the Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), reaffirms its commitment to provide support to the Government of Belize in its fight against transnational organized crime and commitment to improve border security. A total of nine vehicles valued at approximately US$380,000 were handed over to the following Government of Belize agencies: Department of Border Management and Immigration Services (1), Belize Customs and Excise Department’s Intelligence Unit and Enforcement Unit (2), the Belize Police Department’s Mobile Interdiction Team (4) and Anti-Narcotics Unit (2). The vehicles will be used to enhance the mobility of border security operations.

Belize and the United States continue to collaborate and strengthen their bilateral relationship with the shared goal of increasing institutional effectiveness to ensure citizen and border security. This donation will reinforce law enforcement capabilities to conduct patrols, intercept, and interdict criminal actors.

In her remarks, Ambassador Kwan highlighted, “I am so gratified to hand over these vehicles today to enhance the capacity of four agencies that play such a crucial role in border security … It is significant that this event has a multi-agency focus. One thing we in the U.S. government have learned is that only by working together, across agencies and departments, can we stay ahead of criminal organizations that are increasingly sophisticated and well-financed. I’m especially proud of the engagement the U.S. Embassy has, through our INL program, with various Belize law enforcement and justice sector institutions who are similarly working together toward this important goal.”

During his speech, Hon. Kareem Musa added, “We are here, not just as law enforcement representatives, but as representatives of the government and community bound by compassion and the shared belief in making a positive impact to the criminal justice system that we serve. Today’s donation is a testament to the power of collective willingness and the potential for positive change that occurs when we come together for a common cause. These vehicles are not just a financial injection; it is a vote of confidence in the work we do and the difference we strive to make for our country”.