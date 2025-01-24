Mayor Wally Nuñez travels to Washington, DC to witness US Presidential Inauguration

San Pedro Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez traveled to Washington, D.C., USA to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration events. On Sunday, January 19th, he attended a private reception, where he mingled with various members of Congress and influential leaders.

Additionally, the Mayor visited Clearwater, Florida, to formally establish a sister-city relationship. This marked the first time an island mayor attended events related to a presidential inauguration in the American capital. Mayor Nuñez noted in a media interview that this trip to Washington, D.C., was not part of his initial travel plans. “We had an invitation from a Congress member and some friends in Texas who wanted me to join them. Since we already had a trip planned for the sister city relationship in Clear Water, Florida, we came a few days earlier to witness this historical inaugural event,” he said.

Nuñez stated in a social media post that his administration maintains a neutral stance on American politics. Still, it is important to engage with policymakers who protect the democracies of both Belize and the US. “Our island is greatly influenced by the United States and our many visitors. There are lots of opportunities, and we are already working to build partnerships with key initiatives,” he stated.

The sister city’s relationship with Clearwater was next on the agenda. In Clearwater, the Mayor and his team visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where they rehabilitate injured dolphins and sea turtles. “We have been discussing the sister city relationship because there are plans to build a rehabilitation center in San Pedro. This relationship is also expected to bring opportunities for cultural and educational exchanges. We are also looking at tourism, as both municipalities depend on tourism,” Nuñez said. Mayor Nuñez is eager to establish a successful and productive relationship with this American city.

Clearwater is the county seat of Pinellas County, Florida, located west of Tampa and north of St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico, while Tampa Bay is situated to the southeast. According to the 2020 census, the city has a population of 117,292, making it the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, commonly called the Tampa Bay area.