New Diplomatic Era: David Hodge Takes Control of the U.S. Embassy in Belize

David Hodge has officially assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires at the United States of American (U.S.) Embassy in Belize, effective January 17, 2025. His appointment follows the departure of Ambassador Michelle Kwan, who held the position since late 2022. Hodge’s arrival marks an important transition for the Embassy, which is committed to further strengthening U.S. and Belize relations.

An accomplished diplomat, Hodge brings extensive experience in international relations to his new position. Prior to this appointment, he served as Consul General in São Paulo, Brazil, as well as Deputy Chief of Mission in Guatemala and Chargé d’Affaires in Panama. His diplomatic career also includes assignments in Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Thailand, Portugal, and Mozambique, where he held various roles, including Director for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy in Washington, D.C. Hodge holds undergraduate degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and Thai. His expertise is expected to enhance the embassy’s efforts in promoting shared interests between the United States and Belize, including economic development, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

The U.S. Embassy has expressed enthusiasm for Hodge’s leadership and commitment to fostering collaboration with the Belizean government and its citizens. The embassy aims to build upon the strong ties between the U.S. and Belize that have been established over the years, characterized by mutual respect and shared objectives.

In a statement welcoming Hodge, Embassy officials highlighted that his diplomatic skills and dedication will be vital in navigating the complexities of U.S. and Belize relations moving forward. This leadership change occurs at a time when both nations are eager to deepen their partnership across various sectors such as trade, education, and environmental sustainability. As he steps into this crucial role, Hodge will focus on enhancing cooperation and addressing challenges that impact both countries, ensuring their relationship remains mutually beneficial for all parties involved.