UDP leadership still in turmoil: Who will be the leader of the opposition?

A leadership dispute within the United Democratic Party (UDP) between Honorable Moses “Shyne” Barrow and Honorable Tracy Teager Panton is set to be resolved in court, with a management session scheduled for January. Barrow claims he is the legitimate leader of the UDP and the Leader of the Opposition. At the same time, Panton asserts her position as interim leader following a national convention organized by the Alliance for Democracy (AFD).

On October 20, 2024, a political convention was held at the Civic Centre in Belize City, organized by the AFD movement to replace the current leader Barrow. During this event, Panton was elected as the party’s new leader. Over 2,000 attendees were present, including 347 delegates from 530 UDP, who supported the proposal to reform the party and elect a new leader. However, Barrow claims that the convention was unlawful according to the UDP constitution, and, as a result, the outcomes of the convention do not affect his position within the political organization.

Following the convention, the legal battle between Barrow and Panton has been ongoing in the Belize High Court for several months. In December 2024, Justice Tawanda Hondora ordered that the leadership dispute be expedited as Barrow seeks to hold Panton in contempt of court. Panton had previously filed an urgent application in November 2024, requesting the court to expedite the hearing due to the impending general election, which could be called at any time in 2025. The court ruled to restore the status quo ante, granting Barrow control of the party’s headquarters and its organizational affairs.

Despite last month’s ruling, Panton continues to assert that she is the duly elected leader of the UDP and maintains her legal rights to manage the party’s headquarters.

A significant aspect of the dispute centers on control over the UDP headquarters. Barrow and his supporters accused Panton of unlawfully seizing control of the headquarters on October 28, 2024, after her faction attempted to change the locks. Barrow’s legal team has sought court orders to reclaim the property, arguing that Panton’s actions have disrupted party operations and harmed its reputation.

In an application made on January 15th, Barrow requests two things. First, he seeks a gag order against Hon. Tracy Panton, her agents, or anyone else from making any statements or announcements regarding the case related to the leadership dispute within the party. This order would apply to Panton’s affiliates, including John Saldivar, Sheena Pitts, Orson J. Elrington, and Hot Off the Press if granted.

Second, Barrow asks that witness statements, affidavits, or exhibits related to these proceedings not be published, communicated, disclosed, or shared.

After the recent application by Barrow to the court, a press release issued on January 17, 2024, from Panton’s camp stated, “In his application to the Court for the second time to have contempt charges laid against Hon. Tracy Panton, Shyne Moses Barrow has also indicated to the Court that he no longer wants to participate in the mediation process. By walking away from efforts to resolve the leadership dispute amicably, Shyne has demonstrated his refusal to allow a fair and transparent process-particularly one that may include the holding of a leadership convention. Despite clear indications that most duly appointed UDP delegates support Hon. Tracy Panton for Leader, Shyne is determined to cling to power.” The press release expressed Panton’s commitment to a democratic resolution to the UDP’s leadership issues. “We will fight tirelessly to ensure that democracy prevails, and the voice of the delegates is respected. Democracy must prevail.”

Panton’s appointment as interim leader is historic, as she becomes the first woman to lead a major political party in Belize. However, with the 2025 General Elections approaching in just a few months, the court’s decision may become irrelevant if the UDP does not achieve a favorable outcome.