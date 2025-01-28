Department of Youth Services Receives Grant to Promote Climate Change Awareness and Action

Press Release, Belmopan, January 24, 2025. In a bold and transformative move to tackle climate change and encourage a sustainable future, the Department of Youth Services (DYS) is proud to share that it has received a $50,000 grant from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This generous funding will support various youth-centered initiatives designed to raise awareness about climate change and inspire collective action to combat its impacts.

The grant will facilitate a series of interactive educational activities, including youth-focused community events, digital campaigns, and forums that highlight the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable living. These events aim to equip young people with the knowledge and practical tools they need to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and become active advocates for sustainability within their communities.

A key component of the initiative is the “Our Future, Our Planet: Digital Pathway to Combat Climate Change” campaign, which has garnered enthusiastic participation from eleven different schools in the Belize district. This initiative has provided students with the opportunity to engage in creative projects, fostering innovation in climate action. It concluded with a highly competitive event where participants showcased their outstanding contributions to combating climate change.

In addition to the Digital Pathway initiative, the Department of Youth Services successfully hosted the Climate Change Youth Forum at Escuela Secundaria Técnica México, Corozal. Participants included students from Muffles College High School, New Hope High School, Escuela Secundaria Técnica México, the Corozal Child Advisory Body, Corozal Junior College, and Centro Escolar Junior College. Booths were organized by the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD), Oceana, the Japan International Cooperation Agency Belize (JICA), the Health Education and Community Participation Bureau (HECOPAB), and the National Climate Change Office. Special guests included Mayor Rigo Vellos and experts from the University of Belize.

A highlight of the forum was the Project Design Competition, where youth teams presented innovative solutions to climate issues. Judges praised the creativity and commitment of the participants, marking the competition as a great success.

The Department of Youth Services commends all participants, guest speakers, and organizers for making the events a resounding success. Through continued collaboration and innovative actions, we are paving the way for a brighter, greener future.