Design for new Belize banknotes revealed

The Central Bank of Belize (CBB) is set to issue a new series of redesigned banknotes in June or July of this year, featuring two national heroes of Belize. These heroes are the late Right Honorable George Price, Belize’s first prime minister, and the late Honorable Philip Goldson, a journalist, activist, and politician. On Thursday, January 23rd, the CBB unveiled the new banknotes during a ceremony held at the Belize Civic Centre in Belize City. The new notes will feature portraits of these two figures, replacing the British monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Belize is a member of the Commonwealth and recognizes the British monarch as its head of state.

CBB Governor Kareem Michael announced that the redesigned banknotes aim to improve security features, making them more resistant to counterfeiting and misuse. The new notes include modern security measures, such as enhanced watermarks, color-shifting security threads, and holographic stripes. “The new family of notes also allows us to recognize and celebrate our heritage and the rich history of Belize,” Michael said. He said the decision to print new bank notes without the British monarch’s image was made after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The governor explained that they could print new bills featuring King Charles III or choose someone else. Michael noted that they took this opportunity to highlight national heroes instead. He also re-emphasized that the exchange rate with the United States dollar will remain at US$1 to BZ$2.

Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño also spoke on the historic occasion. “These new bills honor Belize’s legacy of hard work, peace, and justice,” he said. George Price led a revolution that was peaceful and constructive. He worked hard every single day to lead our nation to independence. Philip Goldson understood the value of hard work and became known for his tireless work in defending his values.”

During the ceremony, attendees praised the new banknote designs, stating that they celebrate all things Belizean. However, many people across the country are not completely satisfied with the project. In interviews conducted on the streets, several individuals preferred keeping the British monarch on the new banknotes. Others criticized the latest designs, comparing them to other regional currencies like the Mexican Peso.

Many people agree that the country’s national heroes should be featured on currency, but they also believe that the British monarch deserves a place on it. “King Charles III is our head of state; he must be on our bills,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. Others have taken to social media to question why a national consultation was never conducted. Some suggested that other iconic Belizeans, such as female figure Dame Minita Gordon, could have also been featured.

While opinions remain divided, the project is already finalized. The new banknotes will be produced by the British company De la Rue, which has printed Belize’s currency since the central bank was established in 1982.

The Government of Belize, in collaboration with the Central Bank, is set to launch a comprehensive public information campaign in the coming months before the introduction of new banknotes. Meanwhile, the current Belize dollar bills, which still feature the late Queen Elizabeth II, will remain in circulation. The Central Bank assures the public that these existing notes will continue to be legal tender and circulate alongside the new notes during the transition period.

With this change, Belize joins a growing list of Commonwealth countries that previously included the late queen on their currency. This group includes Jamaica, The Bahamas, and larger nations like Australia. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Canada will feature King Charles III on some coins and banknotes.