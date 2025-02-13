Good Governance Unit Awards Winners of the Second Annual National Anti-Corruption Month Competition

Press Release, Belmopan, Tuesday 11th February 2025 – Under the Ministry of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, and Religious Affairs, the Good Governance Unit celebrated and awarded the first of two groups of winners of the Second Annual National Anti-Corruption Month Competition. This initiative, aimed at fostering awareness and encouraging active citizen participation in the fight for good governance and against corruption, continues to inspire and empower the youth of Belize to become ambassadors of change.

The competition is a key part of activities held annually by the Good Governance Unit in observance of a month of activities that culminate with International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9. This year’s theme-driven activities, “Empowered by Choice, United by Voice, Belize Against Corruption,” engaged Belizean students and the general public through creative expressions in three categories: art canvas, essay, and TikTok video competitions. These categories provided an exciting platform for participants to raise their voices and share their ideas on good governance and anti-corruption through art, writing, and digital media.

Minister Henry Charles Usher commended the participants, emphasizing that the youth are the future leaders of our country, and it is vital that they take an active role in shaping a culture of transparency and accountability. Through initiatives like this, we are creating a generation committed to good governance and positive change.

Winners of the Second Annual National Anti-Corruption Month Competition:

Essay Competition

• Primary Level (1st Place): Ms. Kylee Alvarez – Saint Benedict Roman Catholic School

• Secondary Level (1st Place): Ms. Asaela Canto – Sacred Heart College

• Tertiary Level (1st Place): Ms. Precious Martinez – Sacred Heart Junior College

Art Canvas Competition

• 1st Place: Ms. Vinnette Manzanero – Mopan Technical High School

• 2nd Place: Ms. Kadee Gonzalez – Buena Vista Roman Catholic School

• 3rd Place: Ms. Jeanue Ack – University of Belize

TikTok Video Competition

• 1st Place: Mr. Sebastian Collado – Alvin L. Young Nazarene High School

The Ministry congratulates all participants and winners for their outstanding efforts and creativity. Their work is a testament to the growing awareness and dedication among Belize’s youth to uphold the principles of good governance and fight against corruption.

The Good Governance Unit remains committed to promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability across Belize. Together, let us continue to build a society where good governance thrives in every sector.