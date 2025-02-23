Sunday, February 23, 2025
Government

Development Finance Corporation and Caribbean Development Bank Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit Project Launch

Share

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – February 18, 2025 – The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) recently held a Project Launch event to celebrate the official signing of its Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). This agreement secures US $20 million in affordable financing aimed at bolstering key sectors in Belize, including Agriculture and Industrial Credit (AIC), Education, Mortgage Finance (Housing), and Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy (EE/RE).
The Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit will strategically allocate the US $20 million to promote economic growth, sustainability, and improved access to financing in Belize. The funds will be invested as follows:
• $9 million – Supporting MSMEs (businesses with up to $30 million in annual gross sales).
• $4.5 million – Expanding mortgage financing to enhance homeownership opportunities.
• $4.5 million – Investing in tertiary education to make higher learning more accessible.
• $2 million – Advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency for a greener future.
This Line of Credit aligns with CDB’s regional objectives of poverty alleviation and employment generation, as well as the Government of Belize’s goals for human resource development. The partnership between CDB and DFC underscores a shared commitment to driving economic growth, improving livelihoods, and fostering a sustainable future for Belize.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun