Development Finance Corporation and Caribbean Development Bank Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit Project Launch

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – February 18, 2025 – The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) recently held a Project Launch event to celebrate the official signing of its Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). This agreement secures US $20 million in affordable financing aimed at bolstering key sectors in Belize, including Agriculture and Industrial Credit (AIC), Education, Mortgage Finance (Housing), and Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy (EE/RE).

The Ninth Consolidated Line of Credit will strategically allocate the US $20 million to promote economic growth, sustainability, and improved access to financing in Belize. The funds will be invested as follows:

• $9 million – Supporting MSMEs (businesses with up to $30 million in annual gross sales).

• $4.5 million – Expanding mortgage financing to enhance homeownership opportunities.

• $4.5 million – Investing in tertiary education to make higher learning more accessible.

• $2 million – Advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency for a greener future.

This Line of Credit aligns with CDB’s regional objectives of poverty alleviation and employment generation, as well as the Government of Belize’s goals for human resource development. The partnership between CDB and DFC underscores a shared commitment to driving economic growth, improving livelihoods, and fostering a sustainable future for Belize.