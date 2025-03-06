Belize Completes Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development of Ambergris Caye with IDB Support

Press Release – March 3, 2025 – The Government of Belize, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has finalized a Strategic Plan for the Sustainable Development of Ambergris Caye.

Ambergris Caye, one of Belize’s premier tourism destinations, would benefit by achieving sustainable development goals during the next 20 years, including the adequate provision of urban services and strengthening critical infrastructure such as ports, airports, and roads. The island is also vulnerable to extreme weather events and the degradation of its natural assets.

The Strategic Plan was developed through technical assistance provided by the IDB to a task force established in 2022 by the Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize. The task force focused on advising on the future development of Ambergris Caye and was comprised of government ministers, the Mayor of San Pedro, and representatives from the private sector.

The plan emerged from a multisectoral diagnosis. This included analyzing vulnerability to natural risks, examining both the historical and prospective growth of the urban footprint, and the current and projected carrying capacity of the island. The process involved 15 participatory workshops and several meetings and interactions with representatives from public institutions and organizations from the private and civil sectors.

The strategic plan envisions Ambergris Caye as a sustainable territory by 2045, by building resilient-natural sensitive infrastructure, and the generation of economic opportunities, promoting cultural identity in a productive, inclusive, and equitable environment.

The plan proposes key development projects, including new airport infrastructure, expansion and improvement of roads, expansion of the water and sewerage network, and expansion of the electrical network. It also proposes improvements to neighborhoods and housing access, as well as the construction of high-quality health facilities.

The Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, stated, “The Government of Belize is dedicated to transforming Ambergris Caye into a model of sustainable development. This Strategic Plan not only addresses the immediate needs of the island’s residents but also lays the groundwork for long-term prosperity. By investing in essential infrastructure and sustainable initiatives, we aim to create a resilient and thriving environment that benefits both locals and visitors.”

Rocío Medina Bolívar, IDB Country Representative for Belize, said, “The IDB is proud to support the development of the Government’s Strategic Plan for Ambergris Caye, which addresses key challenges while unlocking the island’s potential through resilient infrastructure, sustainability, and inclusive growth. We remain committed to partnering with the Government to achieve these goals and improve lives in Belize.”

The infrastructure projects identified in the plan will require investments of up to US$270 million over a 20-year period, which provides a great opportunity for private-sector investment, public-private partnerships, and other sources of financing.

A formal launch of the strategic plan is scheduled for early April 2025.