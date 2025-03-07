CARICOM Foreign Ministers discuss U.S. position on Cuban medical brigade

A meeting was held virtually on February 28th among the foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to discuss the United States’ intentions to revoke visas for foreign government officials whose countries employ Cuban doctors and nurses. This decision stems from reports indicating that the U.S. views these medical brigades as forced labor programs.

The meeting’s purpose was to formulate a CARICOM response to the U.S. State Department’s announcement regarding countries collaborating with the Cuban medical brigade. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that his government is expanding an existing policy related to visa restrictions for Cuba. This new regulation specifically targets forced labor associated with the Cuban labor export program.

A press release from the State Department explained that the new policy targets current and former officials of the Cuban government, as well as other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for or involved in Cuba’s labor export program, particularly its overseas medical missions. The policy also extends to the immediate family members of these individuals. Under this expanded policy, the Department has already begun to impose visa restrictions on several individuals, including Venezuelans.

The statement also highlighted that Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers. The regime’s abusive and coercive labor practices are well-documented. Cuba’s labor export programs, including its medical missions, primarily benefit the Cuban regime while depriving ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country.

The official statement concluded that the U.S. is committed to combating forced labor practices worldwide. “To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

Following the meeting among the CARICOM foreign ministers, regional leaders expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Cuba due to the embargo imposed by the U.S. government on the Cuban people and their government.

The Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness has not yet commented on the announcement made by the US State Department. However, the Belize/Cuba Solidarity Organization has condemned the recent actions by the U.S. that target Cuba’s international medical missions. The organization expressed its position clearly in a statement issued on Friday, February 28. “We stand in unwavering solidarity with Cuba and its international medical missions.” They also criticized the U.S.’s decision to impose expanded visa restrictions on individuals associated with Cuba’s medical programs.

The Belize-based organization also stated that U.S. measures undermine the humanitarian work of these professionals and jeopardize the health of those who depend on their care. “The Cuban medical brigade has been providing invaluable healthcare services in Belize for 34 years. Their presence and expertise have significantly improved health outcomes for many Belizeans,” the statement read. They called for an end to these “coercive measures” and reiterated their demand to lift the Cuban embargo and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.