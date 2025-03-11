Employer Shall Provide Employees Time Off to Vote on General Election Day

Public Notice. Belmopan. March 10, 2025. The Labour Department reminds all employers of their legal obligation under Section 29 of the Representation of the People Act (Chapter 9) and to grant employees reasonable time off to vote on General Election Day, March 12, 2025. Employers must not deduct wages or impose any penalties on employees for taking time off to vote.

A reasonable time off means that employees should have enough time to travel to their polling station, cast their vote, and return to work. Employers should consider factors such as the distance to the polling station, the availability of transportation, and the expected wait times when determining the time off.

For employees who need to travel long distances to vote, employers are encouraged to be flexible and make any necessary adjustments to ensure they can exercise their right to vote.

Employers who fail to comply with these requirements, or who interfere with employees’ right to vote through intimidation or other means will be in violation of the law which can result in fines or imprisonment.

The Department urges all employers to comply with this legal requirement and support employees in fulfilling their civic duties. For further information, please contact the Labour Department at 672-6562 or [email protected]