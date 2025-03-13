Belizeans to be trained in India on Disaster Risk Management

The Belizean government is set to enhance its disaster risk management capabilities through a specialized training program. The Government of India has invited 22 Belizean officials from various ministries and departments to participate in a training initiative focused on Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management. This program aims to equip participants with essential skills for effective disaster response. Announced on March 11, 2025, it highlights Belize’s commitment to improving its preparedness for natural disasters and public health emergencies.

The training, hosted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, will occur from March 17th to March 28th. This initiative falls under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, which will provide participants with critical skills in disaster preparedness, response, climate adaptation, and post-disaster recovery.

Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, expressed his gratitude for this initiative in a press release, stating, “This partnership with India is a testament to the importance of international collaboration in disaster resilience. As a climate-vulnerable nation, Belize must continuously enhance its capabilities. This training will strengthen our national response mechanisms to safeguard lives and livelihoods.”

The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to improve the country’s disaster response framework, which has become a priority following significant natural disasters that have exposed vulnerabilities in existing systems.

This fully funded initiative highlights the strengthening of international partnerships to build Belize’s disaster resilience. As the Belizean government prepares for this training opportunity, it seeks to enhance its immediate disaster response capabilities and foster a culture of resilience within its communities. By investing in the skills and knowledge of its government workers, Belize is proactively taking steps to safeguard its population against future disasters.