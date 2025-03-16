Sunday, March 16, 2025
Government

The Office of the Prime Minister Announces Cabinet Appointments

Press Release, Belmopan, March 15, 2025. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño will advise Her Excellency Governor-General Dame Froyla Tzalam to make the following appointments of Ministers of Government pursuant to section 40 of the Constitution, and the following Ministers of State pursuant to section 45 of the Constitution. The Prime Minister will also advise the Governor General to appoint the Attorney General pursuant to section 40(2) of the Constitution.

John Briceño
Prime Minister, Finance, Investment and Economic Transformation, Civil Aviation & E-Governance
Cordel Hyde
Deputy Prime Minister, Natural Resources, Petroleum & Mining
Francis Fonseca
Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture & Immigration
Jose Abelardo Mai
Agriculture, Food Security & Enterprise
Julius Espat
Infrastructure Development & Housing
Kareem Musa
Home Affairs & New Growth Industries
Anthony Mahler
Tourism, Youth, Sports & Diaspora Relations
Kevin Bernard
Health & Wellness
Orlando Habet
Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management
Michel Chebat
Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics
Henry Charles Usher
Public Service & Governance and NEMO
Oscar Mira
National Defence & Border Security
Oscar Requena
Education, Science & Technology
Andre Perez
Blue Economy & Marine Conservation
Louis Zabaneh
Indigenous Constitution & Religious Affairs & Transport
Florencio Marin
Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour & Local Government
Thea Ramirez
Human Development, Family Support & Gender Affairs
Anthony Sylvester
Attorney General
Dolores Balderamos Garcia
Sr. Minister of State: Office of the Prime Minister
Rodwell Ferguson
Minister of State: Office of the Prime Minister
Osmond Martinez
Min. of State: Economic
Development
Marconi Leal Jr.
Minister of State: Foreign Trade
Alex Balona
Minister of State: Agriculture
Devin Daly
Minister of State: Youth & Sports
Ramiro Ramirez
Minister of State: Sustainable Development Solid Waste Management
Gilroy Usher
Minister of State: Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics
Ramon Cervantes
Minister of State: Education, Science & Technology

Ambassador Stuart Leslie will serve as Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Staff.

Chief Executive Officers will be announced at a later date.

Local News

