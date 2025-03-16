The Office of the Prime Minister Announces Cabinet Appointments

Press Release, Belmopan, March 15, 2025. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño will advise Her Excellency Governor-General Dame Froyla Tzalam to make the following appointments of Ministers of Government pursuant to section 40 of the Constitution, and the following Ministers of State pursuant to section 45 of the Constitution. The Prime Minister will also advise the Governor General to appoint the Attorney General pursuant to section 40(2) of the Constitution.

Ambassador Stuart Leslie will serve as Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Staff.

Chief Executive Officers will be announced at a later date.