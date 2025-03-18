Belize Delegation Attends GCF Regional Dialogue with the Caribbean

Press Release, Belmopan, March 18, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Development is participating in the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Regional Dialogue in Saint Kitts and Nevis, represented by Mr. Leroy Martinez, Acting Director of the Climate Finance Unit (CFU), and Mr. Kaelan Mendez, Project Officer in the CFU.

Mr. Mendez will engage in bilateral meetings with the GCF Regional Team to discuss the ongoing portfolio and pipeline of projects, as well as forge partnerships with Accredited Entities and other National Designated Authorities (NDAs) from the Caribbean region to facilitate knowledge sharing. Meanwhile, Mr. Martinez will take part in a panel discussion, where he will share insights on lessons learned to help shape future readiness success. In his statement, he emphasized, “To me, the regional dialogue is important since this is where we can meet with GCF representatives to fast-track priority projects and learn more about recent changes in the fund’s procedures and modalities.”

The GCF Regional Dialogue provides an invaluable platform for Caribbean partners to engage with GCF representatives and each other, fostering the exchange of knowledge, policy priorities, and climate investment planning in the region. The event also encourages collaboration between national entities and private sector actors, including commercial banks, credit unions, and potential corporate co-investors. By strengthening these partnerships, participants will gain a deeper understanding of how to leverage GCF policies and funding mechanisms to develop sound, effective climate investment plans and initiatives.

Throughout the event, discussions will cover key topics such as Readiness, Accreditation, Funded Activities development and implementation, and other technical matters affecting climate project planning.

This dialogue reinforces Belize’s commitment to regional collaboration and advancing climate investment strategy in alignment with global climate goals.

Other members of the Belize delegation include Mr. Abil Castaneda, Executive Director of the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT); CEO Henry Anderson, representing the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as a potential Accredited Entity to support the private sector; and Ms. Christina Coc, representing the Indigenous Peoples Organization.