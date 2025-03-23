Senior Courts of Belize Receive Generous Donations of Law Books from the International Law Book Facility

Press Release, Belize City, Belize – 21st March 2025 – Chief Justice, the Hon. Madam Louise Esther Blenman, of the Senior Courts of Belize, is pleased to announce the receipt of a generous donation of over 124 law books from the International Law Book Facility (ILBF) to the Judiciary of Belize. The ILBF, a London-based charity, is managed by its Chief Executive and a dedicated team of volunteers, including its Patrons, Trustees, and Operating Committee. The organization is committed to promoting the rule of law and facilitating access to justice by providing essential legal research materials. This invaluable contribution will serve as a crucial resource in advancing judicial scholarship and strengthening the administration of justice in Belize.

The shipment of books arrived at an especially opportune time, as the Judicial Education Institute of the Senior Courts is currently conducting a seminar on Sentencing Guidelines, Judgment Writing, and Evidence, aimed at enhancing the expertise of judges and magistrates through continued education.

The seminar is chaired by Dame Linda Dobbs, DBE, a distinguished jurist, judicial educator, and one of the ILBF’s patrons. Dame Linda Dobbs, DBE, had the distinct honour of personally handing over the donated books to Chief Justice, the Hon. Madam Louise Esther Blenman. Her presence underscores her unwavering commitment to supporting the judiciary in Belize.

These essential legal texts will greatly benefit judges, legal practitioners, and scholars in their work. Their arrival is particularly significant, given that the Supreme Court library was destroyed by Hurricane Lisa. However, with the newly renovated Court Treasury Building now housing a library, these donated legal texts have played a vital role in replenishing its collection. This generous donation ensures that judicial officers will once again have access to critical legal resources.

Chief Justice, the Hon. Madam Louise Esther Blenman, and the Senior Courts of Belize express their profound gratitude to the ILBF for this invaluable contribution. The judiciary looks forward to continued collaboration with the ILBF and other donors in furthering access to justice and upholding the Rule of Law.