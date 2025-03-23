Sunday, March 23, 2025
Strengthening the Belize Forest Department Governance and Management Effectiveness in Belize’s Blue Space

Press Release, Belize City, March 21, 2025 – As part of the efforts toward enhancing mangrove conservation, carbon stock assessment, and environmental monitoring, the Belize Forest Department has been equipped with a Toyota Hilux vehicle valued at BZ$91,823. This investment will strengthen the department’s Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) Unit, facilitating field activities essential for updating Belize’s mangrove map, conducting carbon stock assessments, and mobilizing critical data collection efforts.
This initiative will enhance operational efficiency, ensuring improved monitoring and reporting of mangrove cover, and ongoing restoration activities. Additionally, the vehicle will support compliance with newly designated mangrove reserves and regulations, reinforcing Belize’s conservation commitments under the Belize Blue Bond Agreement.
Funded through the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future under the Government Strategic Allocation (GSA), this investment is part of the project, “Establishing the Enabling Environment for the Development of a Marine Spatial Plan through Strengthened Governance, Improved Management, and Enhanced Monitoring of Belize’s Coastal and Marine Resources.” This initiative underscores Belize’s commitment to empowering government agencies in achieving critical conservation milestones outlined in the Conservation Fund Agreement (CFA) under the Blue Bond.
Mangrove ecosystems are essential for coastal protection, biodiversity conservation, and carbon sequestration, playing a key role in Belize’s climate resilience and sustainable marine resource management. The continued support of the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit and the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future is central to advancing Belize’s marine conservation efforts and ensuring the sustainable development of its Blue Economy—for nature and people.

