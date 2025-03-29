The Belize Senate finalized for 2025-2030 term

The Belize Senate has been finalized for its 2025 term. The ruling People’s United Party (PUP) and social partners quickly appointed their representatives. At the same time, the United Democratic Party (UDP) introduced a new opposition lineup, featuring Gabriel Zetina, a young real estate agent from San Pedro Town.

The Prime Minister, Honorable John Briceño, appointed six senators, including Eamon Courtenay, SC, Christopher Coye, Linsford Castillo, Rozel Arana, Brittney Galvez, and Hector Guerra. Senior Counsel Courtenay will serve as the leader of Government Business in the Senate.

Ocena Belize’s Janelle Chanona has been reappointed as the Senator representing Non-Government Organizations. Kevin Herrera will continue to serve as the Business Sector Senator in the Upper House. Glenfield Dennison will remain the Senator representing the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB). Additionally, Louis Wade Jr. will replace Moses Benguche as the church’s representative.

The UDP, led by Opposition Leader Tracy Taegar Panton, has appointed three senators: Patrick Faber (Lead Senator), Sheena Pitts (an attorney and civic leader), and Gabriel Zetina (an entrepreneur from San Pedro).

Zetina, who has experience in youth outreach and a background in business, is dedicated to advocating for youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and inclusive policy solutions. His bilingual abilities and ongoing legal studies further enhance his contributions to the Senate.

Upon his selection, Zetina shared his thoughts on the appointment. “I’m still in disbelief. As I mentioned earlier, many great potential candidates were being considered, so being chosen is truly an incredible honor. I’m making history as the first UDP Senator appointed from Belize Rural South, and that’s something I’m extremely proud of. At the same time, I feel a deep sense of motivation. I’m eager to continue serving my community and to bring our voices to the Senate. I’ve been preparing for this moment, although I didn’t expect it to come so soon. I also feel incredibly blessed. As a young appointee, this opportunity becomes even more meaningful. I’m committed to ensuring our perspectives are represented and to contributing meaningfully in the upcoming debates. I can’t wait to get started and make my community proud!”

Belize’s Senate, which comprises 13 appointed members, plays a crucial role in constitutional amendments, treaty ratification, and the oversight of public institutions. The UDP’s selections aim to reinvigorate the opposition’s influence in the Upper House, leveraging their combined strengths in leadership, legal expertise, and youthful energy. The first session of the Senate in 2025, held on February 10 before the elections, introduced seven bills, including amendments related to fiscal incentives and national symbols.