Cayo Rosario Development

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize. April 2, 2025. The Department of the Environment (DOE), within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management held a meeting with all key regulatory government agencies to discuss the Cayo Rosario Project and the concerns raised by the public. Key government agencies included the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Fisheries Department, Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Forest Department, Lands and Surveys Department, Mining Unit, Central Building Authority, and Belize Port Authority.

This Press Release is a joint statement resulting from the meeting from all these agencies.

“The Cayo Rosario Project went through the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process where all the relevant technical and social issues of the project and the site where it is located were taken into consideration by the National Environmental Appraisal Committee (NEAC). At the end of the process, the NEAC recommended that Environmental Clearance be granted with strict conditions to reduce the possible negative environmental and social issues. As such Environmental Clearance was granted for the project after an Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP) was signed in May 2018; the ECP was updated in 2020, which is the current valid version for compliance monitoring.

The joint team is aware that the public is concerned about the project and the possible negative impacts it could have on the nearby environment considering the ecological sensitivity of the site and nearby flyfishing areas. The team acknowledged the importance of citizen participation in monitoring these projects and reporting any concerns to the relevant regulatory agency.

As such several steps will be taken to improve governments’ monitoring of the development of the project:

1. Improve communication among the key regulatory agencies in relation to applications for permits such as mining permits, mangrove alteration permits, applications to construct piers and other structures to the Lands and Surveys Department and the Central Building Authority, etc.

2. An inter-agency site visit will be conducted to comprehensively assess the project’s progress to date and ensure its compliance with the ECP.

3. Joint monitoring will be conducted during all key phases of the project.

4. Requesting frequent status reports from the project owner and the identification of a technically proficient liaison person for the project.

5. Conduct frequent compliance inspections jointly through the DOE’s San Pedro Office.

The joint team is confident that once the project owner follows the conditions of the ECP and any permits that are granted, the project will be sustainable and meet the objectives of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

A copy of the Environmental Compliance Plan can be found on the DOE’s website at www.doe.gov.bz. The public is encouraged to participate in monitoring the development of the project. Any concerns or observations related to the project’s environmental impact can be reported directly to the Department of the Environment by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling the numbers below.”