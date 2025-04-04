The Belize Police Department to Receive New Commissioner of Police

The Government of Belize (GOB) has appointed Dr. Anthony Richard Rosado as the new Commissioner of Police. This marks a leadership change following Chester Williams’ anticipated transition to a new role as he is the country’s longest-serving commissioner. Rosado’s appointment emphasizes a commitment to both continuity and reform within the Belize Police Department (BPD), which has been facing ongoing challenges related to public safety and modernization.

On April 2nd, the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries announced a structured one-month transition process to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities for the Commissioner of Police. At the end of this period, Dr. Anthony Rosado will officially assume the role of Commissioner. “This transition reflects the Ministry’s commitment to stability, professionalism, and continuity within the leadership of the Belize Police Department. It ensures that institutional knowledge is preserved, operational priorities remain uninterrupted, and the safety and security of the Belizean people continue to be safeguarded during the change in leadership,” stated the release.

As a third-generation law enforcement officer, Dr. Rosado has a personal connection to the field of policing. His father, Corporal Fernando Rosado Sr., was critically injured in the line of duty, and his brother, Fernando Jr., was killed while serving as a police officer. These tragedies, along with a childhood incident in which a police officer threatened his mother, inspired Rosado’s determination to reform policing practices and uphold accountability.

Rosado holds a Doctorate in Business Administration with a focus on Police Leadership from the University of Edinburgh. He has served as Deputy Commissioner, where he emphasized inclusivity and collaboration in policing strategies and advocated for stakeholder engagement in the design of policies.

According to those close to Rosado, he will continue to prioritize community policing and international cooperation that, during Williams’s leadership, resulted in Belize’s murder rate dropping below 100 for two consecutive years. Rosado plans to build on these achievements by promoting a culture of accountability and transparency. His tenure is expected to address systemic issues such as resource allocation and public trust, all while honoring his family’s legacy of service.

Williams has informed the Cabinet Secretary of his intention to leave his current position as soon as possible. He stressed that the timing of his departure will depend on the arrangements for his exit package, which will be coordinated between the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary. Williams is transitioning to a new role as Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Transportation. “I can certainly say that I am willing and prepared to serve in whatever way the Prime Minister sees it fit for me to serve. If it is that I go to the Ministry of Transport as a CEO, there’s a lot that I know my expertise can take to the ministry with a view to enhanced road safety across this country. Last year we had over one hundred traffic fatalities on our highways, and that certainly is unacceptable. So, we need to do a lot in terms of making our highways safer for all our road users. And that is going to be my number one priority to move over to the Ministry of Transport as a CEO,” stated Williams in an interview with the media. “I’m excited about taking over my new role,” Williams expressed. “I believe that it is going to be something good for me. It’s a new opportunity for me to be able to go and apply myself, to see how I can continue to contribute to the safety of this country.” Williams has stepped down from his position as Commissioner of Police after six years and decades of service in policing.

In the release, the Ministry also took the opportunity to extend its deepest appreciation to the outgoing Commissioner of Police Mr. Chester Williams. “His years of dedicated service, leadership, and commitment to public safety have left a lasting impact on the Belize Police department and the nation.” They also thank him for his contributions and wish him continued success in his new role.”

The official transition is set to take place in the coming weeks as GOB finalizes its administration under Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño’s second consecutive term.