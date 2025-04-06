Press Release. Belmopan. April 3, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) and the World Bank Group (WBG) completed an in-country mission in preparation for the development of Belize’s new Country Partnership Framework (CPF), the institution’s engagement strategy within the country for the next ten (10) years.
The CPF aims to enhance resilience and promote inclusive growth through country-level targets aligned with national priority areas, such as the blue economy, education, agriculture, energy, and transportation.
The team met with relevant line ministries and other key national stakeholders to help inform the finalization of the framework. As a living document, the CPF will reflect these insights to help align the WBG’s focus areas with national agendas such as Plan Belize and the Medium-Term Development Strategy.
The CPF is expected to strengthen World Bank Group engagement and drive increased investment in the country’s development landscape.
Government of Belize and World Bank Group Advance Country Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development
