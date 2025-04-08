Green Climate Fund Approves Readiness Proposal for Belize

Press Release, Belmopan, April 07, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation, through its Climate Finance Unit (CFU), has successfully secured a BZD 1.9 million grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) via its readiness modality. This milestone marks a significant step, as the Ministry is now accessing direct funding from the world’s largest climate fund to advance Belize’s climate change agenda and national priorities included in #PlanBelize2.0.

The project will enable the Climate Finance Unit (CFU) to initiate the process of transitioning into a full-fledged department, as well as establishing a climate finance fund. Additionally, the initiative will provide critical support to key institutions, including the University of Belize (UB), the Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF), National Climate Change Office, and national disaster risk management efforts.

This readiness initiative is designed to fortify the institutional capacities of key governmental and non-governmental entities that play a pivotal role in addressing climate change challenges. The project’s primary objectives include:

• Strengthening and developing legal frameworks, strategic documents, policies, and plans that align with Belize’s national climate priorities.

• Enhancing access to climate change information through a dedicated public awareness campaign strategy for the National Climate Change Office (NCCO) and the Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET).

• Developing an education model at UB focused on climate change and environmental health research to foster a new generation of climate-conscious leaders. This includes a curriculum, as well as a gap and needs assessment to support the creation of interdisciplinary graduate level programmes (Masters and Doctoral) in climate change, climate smart agriculture, renewable energy, and related fields.

The approval of this proposal is a testament to the leadership and commitment of Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez and CEO Carlos Pol, whose unwavering dedication played a crucial role in securing this important funding for Belize’s climate resilience efforts. Their leadership, along with the tireless efforts of the CFU, has ensured that Belize continues to make strides in climate action.

Special recognition is also extended to Hunter Hales, Justino Palomo, Leroy Martinez, and the entire CFU team, who played an instrumental role in developing the project from inception. Their hard work and commitment have laid the foundation for a stronger and more resilient Belize.

The Ministry, on behalf of the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and the Government of Belize, extends sincere thanks to the GCF for its continuous support. This project will directly benefit the people and country of Belize, including students interested in coursework and research in climate change topics, and national emergency agencies that will be better equipped to serve the country’s needs.