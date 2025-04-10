Belize receives CIRSA’s Presidency at Regional Agricultural Meeting in San Pedro

During the 72nd ordinary meeting of the Regional International Agricultural Health Committee (CIRSA-OIRSA), Belize officially assumed the presidency on April 3rd. The Honourable Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise, represented the country in this role. The two-day event, held in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, brought together Agriculture Ministers and Secretaries from across the region to discuss key issues related to agricultural health and food security. It also showcased Belize’s advancements in farm research and biological pest control.

The meeting began with welcoming remarks from Francisco Javier Calderón Elizalde, the General Director of Administration and Information Technology at the Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (SENASICA). This was followed by the official transfer of the CIRSA presidency to Belize. The Honorable José Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise and the newly appointed president of CIRSA, emphasized the country’s commitment to collaborating closely with regional partners to enhance agricultural health and food security. An award was presented to recognize the outgoing president’s leadership and express appreciation for their contributions.

As the new president of CIRSA, Mai addressed the agriculture ministers from across the region, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in improving the agricultural sector. He highlighted the need to address the New World Screwworm infestation affecting Belize’s livestock. “Teamwork is the key to the success of any development effort, and the agricultural sector is no exception,” Mai stated. “Through regional cooperation and the integration of our knowledge and experiences, we can find innovative and effective solutions to improve productivity, sustainability, and the resilience of our agricultural economies.” Minister Mai mentioned the importance of collective support from agencies such as the United States Department of Agriculture and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture.

During his presentation, he also shared updates on the progress of the Formosana banana variety, which is resistant to Fusarium Tropical Race 4. He also highlighted the Belmopan insectary’s successful production of over 367,000 Anagyrus kamali specimens to combat the pink mealybug. Additionally, he noted that there has been a reduction in pesticide usage. “A portion of this production was sent to OIRSA member countries facing issues with this pest,” Mai stated. To support agricultural sustainability and reduce pesticide use, ongoing investment in research and policies is essential. He indicated that this approach would enhance biosecurity and animal health.

As the President of CIRSA, Mai is focused on improving the region’s agricultural health and food security. She stated that, through collective commitment and action, Belize has implemented surveillance programs, trained producers, and strengthened control measures. These efforts are aimed at the hope that eradication of threats to the industry may be achievable in the future.