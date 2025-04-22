The initial draft of the National Land Use Policy released

The first draft of Belize’s updated National Land Use Policy (NLUP) for 2025-2035, a comprehensive framework, has been released. This all-encompassing document includes sustainable use, management, and development of land throughout the country, building upon the thematic areas established in the 2019 NLUP, introducing expanded goals and new thematic priorities to address urgent national and global challenges. Below is a summary of the key elements and implications of the policy.

The updated NLUP consolidates and expands on the original ten thematic areas from 2019, introducing new dimensions to address contemporary needs. The revised areas covered are: Land Cover and Land Use Classification: Establishing harmonized systems for land use planning; Ecosystem for Sustainable Land Management: Integrating ecological considerations into land management; National Estate Management: Enhancing governance over public lands; Human Settlements, Urbanization, and Spatial Organization: Addressing urban growth and spatial planning; Land Degradation and Sustainable Soil Management: Tackling soil erosion and degradation; Agriculture and Land Productivity: Promoting sustainable agricultural practices; Biodiversity, Natural Assets, and Green Infrastructure: Protecting natural ecosystems; Integrated Coastal Zone Management: Managing coastal resources sustainably; Knowledge Building and Public Engagement: Fostering awareness and participation in land use planning; Governance for Land Use Planning: Strengthening institutional frameworks for decision-making.

The NLUP draft clearly defines “A prosperous Belize in harmony with our natural resources.” Its mission focuses on enhancing the quality of life for all Belizeans through responsible land management. The primary goal is to promote sustainable land use practices while balancing economic growth, environmental protection, and social equity. The document also outlines strategic objectives, including:

• Promoting shared responsibility between public and private sectors in land management.

• Establishing criteria for defining land cover and use modalities based on Belize’s unique geographic characteristics.

• Enhancing urban and rural planning processes to improve infrastructure delivery.

• Protecting biodiversity and cultural heritage assets.

• The policy framework is grounded in several guiding principles that shape its implementation:

• Shared Responsibility: Encouraging collaboration among stakeholders in land use decisions.

• Multifunctionality: Balancing economic, social, cultural, and environmental benefits of land use.

• Gender Equality and Inclusivity: Ensuring equitable access to land resources for all demographics.

• Climate Resilience: Promoting nature-based solutions to mitigate climate risks.

• Innovation and Technology: Leveraging modern tools to enhance decision-making processes.

One of the draft’s most significant aspects is its policy statements linked to specific objectives. For example, the government commits to establishing a standardized classification system to eliminate inconsistencies across ministries and organizations. This system will streamline decision-making processes by harmonizing data related to urban, peri-urban, rural, and coastal-marine areas. Given Belize’s vulnerability to climate change impacts on its coastline, this thematic area emphasizes sustainable practices that protect marine ecosystems while supporting economic activities such as tourism.

The National Land Use Plan (NLUP) draft proposes a hierarchical approach to planning. The National Land Use Plan is the highest tier of development planning and is aligned with Belize’s “Plan Belize” strategy for 2022-2026. Next are ‘Regional or Local Development Plans’. These plans address specific challenges at regional or community levels. Finally, relevant ministries will periodically issue ‘Policy Directives’ to adapt to emerging trends.

The first draft outlines several challenges in current land management practices. These include fragmented data systems across government agencies that hinder effective decision-making, rapid urbanization that puts pressure on infrastructure in cities like Belize City, and coastal degradation that threatens biodiversity and the livelihoods dependent on marine resources. By addressing these issues through a unified framework, Belize aims to enhance the efficiency of land use governance while fulfilling global commitments, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The National Land Use Plan (NLUP) emphasizes public outreach as a key aspect of its implementation strategy. It seeks active participation from civil society organizations, local communities, and private sector stakeholders in shaping policies that directly impact their lives. As this draft undergoes further refinement through stakeholder consultations, it holds the potential to transform land management in Belize, ensuring prosperity while protecting the country’s natural heritage for future generations.

The NLUP will take effect upon affirmation by the National Assembly and is intended to guide all levels of government. Policy statements and strategic actions will be considered in all land use decisions, ensuring consistency and accountability. The framework also allows for regular updates and the issuance of technical guidance as needed.